Woman Documents Her Life on TikTok as a “Stay-at-Home Girlfriend”
A woman named Kendel Kay shares videos on TikTok where she documents her life as a…wait for it…stay-at-home girlfriend.
Yes, apparently this is a real thing…and here’s a sample of what one of her days looks like…
@kendelkayin san diego this week visiting family 🫶🏼♬ original sound – kendel kay
Oh, you know that people had feelings about this woman’s life!
One Twitter user noticed that a screenshot from one of her videos shows the phrases “lack of fun/social life/excitement” and “unsatisfied with my looks” written in her journal.
Hmmm…
Before I had knew it, a single tear had been shed after I saw a screenshot of what she journals about… https://t.co/UkSpU2CPMJ pic.twitter.com/YQF8ha5tOS
— Magnus Medic (@MagnusMedic) October 25, 2022
Another woman shared her own thoughts about this in a TikTok video.
@1000mgibuprofen #stitch with @kendel kay #fyp ♬ original sound – 1000mgibuprofen
And you know that someone had to make a parody video about being a stay-at-home girlfriend.
Day in the life of a stay at home girlfriend 💖 pic.twitter.com/CLmeUFiRIM
— Ryan Asher (@Reen_Machine) October 14, 2022
Here’s another video of a woman poking fun at this whole phenomenon.
@geemcgwee A morning in my life as a stay at home girlfriend #morninginmylife #stayathomegirlfriend #stayathomewife #stayathomegf #sketchcomedy ♬ original sound – Gill
I guess we can safely say that this kind of lifestyle probably isn’t for everyone…
