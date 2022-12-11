Dec 28, 2022

11 Times People Were Very Confident…and Very Wrong

Ahhh, to be incredibly confident

But confidence doesn’t mean a whole heck of a lot if you’re also WRONG, does it?

You know that’s true!

And the posts about these folks might make you think twice before you open your mouth about something you’re confident in…let’s take a look.

1. You snowflakes!

Oh…wait a second…

To argue the point. from confidentlyincorrect

2. Let’s think about this…

Not too bright!

Ah yes of course from confidentlyincorrect

3. Here we go again…

Can we just let this one go?

Why won’t you say Merry Christmas?! from confidentlyincorrect

4. What about Oscar?

He got the shaft again.

Oscar the Grouch from confidentlyincorrect

5. Every single election.

Pick up a book!

“Counting votes after Election Day has never been done before” from confidentlyincorrect

6. Classy guy!

He really GETS IT.

Just turn it off from confidentlyincorrect

7. Don’t you feel dumb now?

You should!

“You should speak English” from confidentlyincorrect

8. Let’s go over this slowly.

Try again!

hunting vegies from confidentlyincorrect

9. Yeah you could!

Oh…let me think about this…

"I’m not sure if I agree but ok" from confidentlyincorrect

10. Hahaha. Wow.

Not even close.

So explain these 10 billionaires. from confidentlyincorrect

11. Think before you speak.

And before you type.

Well maybe that’s her favorite kind of yogurt from confidentlyincorrect

