11 Times When a TV Character’s Real-Life Partner Made a Cameo With Them
It’s always fun when you see a real-life couple appear together in movies and on TV…and believe it or not, it happens more often than you might think!
Take a look at these 11 instances when Hollywood power couples appeared together on TV shows.
1. Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine
Bridges guest starred on two episodes of DeVine’s HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones.
The couple has been married since 2021.
2. Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song
Former child star Macaulay Culkin still appears on the screen from time-to-time and he showed up in an episode of Dollface alongside his wife, Brenda Song.
3. Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.
Andrew W.K. is known as a hard-rocking musician and he appeared in the show Dollface with his wife, Kat Dennings.
Andrew played a character called “The Sorcerer” who Denning was obsessed with when she was young.
4. Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke
Radcliffe and Darke have been a couple since 2012 and she has appeared in several episodes of his historical comedy Miracle Workers.
And, wouldn’t you know it, the two got married on the show!
5. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Julius Tennon guest starred in one episode of his wife Viola Davis’ show, How To Get Away With Murder as a man who meets Davis’ character on a plane.
The couple has been hitched since 2003.
6. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Bell and Shepard have been one of Hollywood’s “It” couples for years now and they’ve been married since 2013.
Shepard appeared in one episode of his wife’s show The Good Place where he played a demon.
7. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Ahhh, these two.
Danson and Steenburgen have been married since 1995 and she appeared in one episode of Danson’s show The Good Place as a music teacher.
8. Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph
People love The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Rachel Brosnihan is a big reason for the show’s success.
And her husband Jason Ralph was nice enough to appear in two episodes of the show alongside his wife.
How sweet!
9. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt
Are these two funny, or what?
And Chris Pratt made an appearance on his wife Faris’ comedy TV show Mom as a character named Nick…who Faris’ character Christy sleeps with…
10. Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan
If horror is your game, then you might have noticed when Hilarie Burton Morgan guest starred on her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s hit show The Walking Dead on two episodes.
The couple’s son Gus also appeared in an episode of the show.
11. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
There’s no doubt you’ve seen Offerman and Mullally together in commercials but Mullally also guest starred in several episodes on her husband’s hit show Parks and Recreation.
The couple have been married since 2003.
