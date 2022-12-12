Dec 16, 2022

12 Hysterical Tweets About Married Life

Does the perfect marriage exist?

Well, if it does, we’d like to know about it, because we haven’t heard about it yet!

And these 12 tweets about the hilarity and unpredictability of marriage are definitely gonna look familiar to folks out there who are hitched.

Enjoy! And go easy on your spouse, will ya?

1. You’re in big trouble.

It was nice knowing you.

2. Don’t say a word.

You’ll regret it!

3. What a dummy.

He should know better.

4. Enough!

This is what Hell is like.

5. LOL.

She’ll correct you!

6. That’s HOT.

The thrill is still there!

7. Might as well.

Maybe you’re not being clear…

8. A real loudmouth.

Keep it down!

9. How dare he…?

That guy is gonna get it.

10. All over the house.

It’s what marriage is all about.

11. That’ll show him.

This is the way it’s done.

12. You remember, right?

How could you forget?!?!

twistedsifter on facebook 12 Hysterical Tweets About Married Life

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter