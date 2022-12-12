12 People Talk About What They Think Needs to Stop Being Passed Down Through the Generations
Sometimes, things get passed down by family members and friends and people don’t even realize that they’re harmful.
It happens all the time!
And today we’re going to hear from folks on AskReddit about what they think needs to stop being passed down through the generations.
Take a look at what they had to say.
1. Doesn’t always work.
“The “Stay in school, go to college, get a good job, get married, and buy a house” mentality is very old school and it’s not easy as people think.”
2. Get in there first!
“Guys making the first move.
Yeah, I’m kinda over that stereotype.
Which is why I confessed my feelings to my ex bf/current friend first.”
3. Let’s hope so.
“Bigotry and r**ism of every race (black, white, hispanic, middle eastern, indigenous, aboriginal pacific islanders or asian).”
4. Unethical.
“Beating/physically disciplining kids.
Super unethical and unhealthy, theres no point apart from your own selfish stress relief.”
5. All good in their own ways.
“The idea that one generation is better/had it better than another.
Every generation is vastly different and there will always be struggles.”
6. Not all the time.
“The whole ‘blood is thicker then water” idea.
If people in your family suck, remove them from your lives. Just because you are related doesn’t mean you have to put up with them.
This usually only applies for extended family mostly, but can still apply to immediate-family.”
7. Get it checked out.
“Bipolar Disorder.
Some genetic counselling on family history could be really handy.”
8. All around toxicity.
“Toxic feminism/Toxic masculinity.
My ex-wife’s mother was a very toxic woman who used to control everything at her home. Her husband (my ex FiL) was nothing more than a puppet who had to do what her wife said (think like a cuckold, but in a non sexual way).
Unfortunately, my wife got the same traits as her mother and tried to pull the same tricks on me after marriage. And this was after we had been dating for about 4 yrs before getting married.
After marriage, it was like I was living with an entirely different person than who I was dating. Her inherited traits ruined me, my life, my family and everything that was dear to me.
I have finally started to rebuild my life, and am hoping for the best.”
9. Don’t ever start.
“S**king.
Everybody my age I know who smokes do so because their parents/guardians either enabled them to or did not care enough to stop them. It’s terrible. The amount of sh**ty parents who introduce their children to ci**rettes, hard drugs and whatnot is insane.
My cousin got addicted to h**oin at 14 through this and now spends his days at a mental hospital.”
10. Forced upon people.
“Religion.
People should be able to grow up and decide for themselves, but that’s really not the case.”
11. Complicates things.
“Making kids hug/kiss/snuggle relatives even if they don’t want to because “grandpa/grandma will have their feelings hurt if you don’t”.
Shows kids that their own bodily autonomy is worth less than someone else’s feelings. Also gives them a messed up view of what consent is”
12. Get rid of it.
“I know someone that has had KKK stuff passed down, he’s never shown it off but I know he kept it.
Some family history just doesn’t need to be kept alive.”
