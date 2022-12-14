14 Times People Received Hilarious and Unexpected Responses
Have you ever received a response from someone that you weren’t prepared for and it totally blew you away?
And maybe it also embarrassed the hell out of you?
Yeah…it can be jarring.
And the 14 people in the posts below definitely weren’t prepared for what was coming their way.
Check them out below and prepare to feel their shame.
1. The name is what ended it.
You should have a pseudonym.
2. That bad, huh?
That was out of line.
Waitress said “wow” after I ordered
— Audrey Kaufman (@KaufmanAudrey) February 5, 2022
3. That wasn’t a REAL date.
Better luck next time.
4. Mom, we need to talk.
That sounds awkward.
my mom has been using 💦 to describe crying and when I told her to stop it, she made me tell her why and now it’s so quiet in here.
— Dan (@dannopotamus) July 3, 2022
5. Sorry, Dad.
You blew it!
My dad forgot my birthday again and this text exchange hurts to look at from sadcringe
6. I think she’s right.
You’ll get through it!
I told my sister I was going through it and she said “well go around it”
— kt ϟ (@itsktle) April 20, 2020
7. I’m not Alice!
This is a major fail.
(Repost) got deleted off of r/niceguys for good reasons but maybe it’s more relevant here. My ex texted me at work asking for *pics* thinking I was someone else, and now I pray for whoever Alice is. from sadcringe
8. Didn’t go very well.
You gave him too much information.
I was on a dating app and a guy jokingly wrote “what should we name our first child?” as his intro message and I had to tell him that in fifth grade I lost a bet to my best friend Hannah and have to without question name my first born child Megatron and then the man unmatched me
— Emily Forney (@EmilyKaitlinnn) April 21, 2022
9. Snitched on by her sister.
Not cool!
I told my sister that if she ever wants to smoke weed that I’ll buy it for her & she can smoke w me ……. Tell me why she told my fucking mom I offered her drugs and now I’m blocked by my family AGAIN
— ♍︎ (@_xlysn) April 19, 2022
10. Took it too far.
Don’t make that mistake again.
11. That’s too bad.
Got ghosted for real…
OMG one of my friends has been bitching for weeks about this dude who ghosted her after several excellent dates.
Turns out he died last month 🥴
— Paige “Powers, like Austin”🐘 (@_TheFrontPaige) April 8, 2022
12. Out of control.
Just calm down…
he didn’t need to dig himself into this hole… from sadcringe
13. Didn’t see that coming.
You should have quit, too!
One time I was moving really heavy patio furniture for a restaurant job that paid me $2.63/hr and my coworker said “fuck this,” walked away, and neither I or anyone I knew saw her again.
— Alissa May Atkinson (@alissamaynot) April 13, 2022
14. A lot of work for nothing.
That’s gotta sting…
