15 People Share the Facts They Like to Break Out to Blow Minds
1. Never forget.
“Airplanes that were airborne flying into America on 9/11 were all directed to a little town in Canada called Gander.
People welcomed strangers into their home and lived together for weeks. For the 10 year anniversary, they all came back together in the same tiny town that brought them together on that day.”
2. Impressive.
“A dog’s nose is so sensitive it can detect if you added 1 1/2 table spoons of sugar to an Olympic size swimming pool.”
3. Let that sink in.
“Nintendo was founded in 1889. They made playing cards.
Coca-Cola was founded in 1892. They made drinks with c**aine in them.
Dracula was published in 1897 and was set in the same time. Ergo, you could have a Dracula adaptation where Dracula offers Jonathan Harker a Coke and plays Nintendo with him and it would be historically accurate.”
4. Wild 1980s.
“Hippos are an invasive species in Colombia.
Pablo Escobar imported them in the 1980s to guard his c**aine supplies. After his death, they were left unchecked and have started to breed.
While some scientists fear their impact on local biodiversity, and call for them to be culled, they have been granted rights as “interesting persons”, meaning the C**aine Hippos are People.”
5. Dropped in.
“The US government air-dropped wolves into Yellowstone to restore natural biodiversity. Wolves are a keystone species, and when humans wiped them out, it caused a trophic cascade.
The deer population exploded and they promptly devoured everything in their path. Now that the wolves are back, it’s getting back to normal.”
6. Who’s out there?
“Noises commonly attributed to Bigfoot are actually the mating calls of female pumas.
So Bigfoot is actually a horny cougar, you heard it here first.”
7. The predator.
“The most efficient predator among all cats is the Black-Footed Cat, which looks like a kitten and is about the same size.
They have a 60% success rate on hunts and will throw down with just about anything.”
8. This is incredible.
“You could fit the global population on the surface of Lake Superior and each person would have 100 square feet or so.
Also, the Great Lakes, in their current formation, are not even as old as the oldest cities in earth.
I only have Great Lakes facts.
Oh, also, the North American Great Lakes account for 20% of all surface fresh water on earth, while the African Great Lakes account for 25%. So between those two system you have almost half of all fresh water on earth.”
9. I wonder if this was on purpose…
“The Goonies went underground on the exact same day (Saturday, Oct. 26, 1985) as Marty McFly traveled back in time to 1955.”
10. Care for a black apple?
“Black apples exist.
We tend to think of apples as being red, though there are, of course, some popular green and yellow varieties. But did you know there are also black apples? Called Black Diamond apples, they’re found in Tibet and are from the Hua Niu family of apples, also known as Chinese Red Delicious.
Aside from the black outer color—actually an extremely dark shade of purple—these apples look just like other Red Delicious apples, down to the white flesh inside.”
11. The first one.
“Prince’s album Purple Rain is responsible for the Parental warning/explicit content sticker.
Specifically the song Darling Nikki.”
12. Going way back.
“Oxford University existed 250 years before the Aztecs existed. Oxford University first opened in 1096, the Aztec period was from 1345-1521.
Oxford University is second only to the University of Bologna for continuous operation.”
13. The default.
“Being able to consume dairy is actually a mutation.
Being lactose intolerant is just the default for the human body.”
14. Did you know this?
“George Washington d**d in 1799.
Dinosaurs were discovered in 1824.
George Washington didn’t know dinosaurs existed.”
15. Crazy.
“Neptune was originally discovered as apparently inexplicable changes in the orbital path of Uranus.
Because a man named Le Verrier observing these alterations decided that there must be an orderly reason for it, he calculated where another planet would have to be to cause Uranus to act like that, and still keep the laws of gravitation discovered by Sir Isaac newton.
He then sent his calculations to Royal Observatory in Berlin, and the prediction was within 1° of its actual position.”
