Do “Personality Hires” Really Contribute To The Workplace?
Apparently, it’s come to the attention of the internet that some people get hired not because they’re qualified, but because of their winning personalities.
Dubbed “personality hires,” they’re creating a lot of controversy, as some say they’re actually vital to a healthy workplace and others see them as freeloaders who don’t (or can’t) pull their weight.
This recent TikTok and the comment section have brought the whole discussion back into the light once more.
@saucemediagroup
I’m needed here #personalityhire #startup #firstemployee #corporatelife
Earlier this year a TikToker went viral by detailing what it was like to be a personality hire, admitting she had been hired not because she was the best person for the job, but because she was charming and likable in her interview.
It sparked all kinds of discussion, from whether or not being white played into that privilege or whether or not having that kind of personality was actually useful to a healthy workplace.
There are plenty of people willing to argue on both sides, with the so-called personality hires explaining the importance of good social skills and others scoffing at this being a good reason to hire someone for a job.
TikToker @corporatenatalie made a video depicting two personality hires “strolling in late preparing to tell a few jokes and leave early”
@corporatenatalie
We’re big on ~team morale~ #corporate #personalityhire #theoffice #comedy
And @francescaguclu stitched that with her own disgusted face and the caption “all ur coworkers loathe u btw.”
@francescaguclu
#duet with @CorporateNatalie #corporate “personality hire” be fr girl
In the comments, pretty much no one was defending the reality of personality hires, saying it would be “embarrassing to admit” if you were one and comparing it to nepotism.
One person said…
“I feel like personality hire is only acceptable if you manage to actually do the work.”
Another snarked…
“personality hire is a great way to say you peaked in high school.”
On the whole, whether or not good social skills are an asset to the workplace or not, the idea that it should be only reason you get a job gets a big thumbs down from TikTok.
Just so you know.
