Dollar General Stores Are Chaotic Right Now And This Customer Shares Some Video Evidence
It’s one thing to offer discount merchandise, but it’s quite another to let your stores fall into such confusing states that customers all over the country start to take notice.
And that’s exactly what’s been happening on TikTok when it comes to Dollar General.
One video came from an employee pleading for more help, while another video documented a location that seemed to have only one employee in the entire store.
This latest video, which was uploaded by Alexis (@__mesmerizeyou) and has amassed over 268,000 views, shows how hard it is to simply walk through the aisles of her local store.
The comment section was full of people saying their local Dollar General was experiencing exactly the same issues.
Though no one knows for sure, there were a few comments musing on the reasons for such disarray.
Business Wire reported back in August that the stores continue to do just fine financially.
“Net sales increased 9.0% to $9.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021.
The Company reported net income of $678.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.4% compared to $637.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.
So as much as the state of the stores might pick at some people’s anxiety, it’s not affecting their bottom line – which also means it’s unlikely to change.
