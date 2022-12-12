Dec 12, 2022

Dollar General Stores Are Chaotic Right Now And This Customer Shares Some Video Evidence

It’s one thing to offer discount merchandise, but it’s quite another to let your stores fall into such confusing states that customers all over the country start to take notice.

And that’s exactly what’s been happening on TikTok when it comes to Dollar General.

One video came from an employee pleading for more help, while another video documented a location that seemed to have only one employee in the entire store.

@__mesmerizeyou

Dam y’all just said fuck this shit huh ? 🤔#FlexEveryAngle #FlexEveryAngle#Stockthatshitneowww #doordasherlife #work #fyp

♬ original sound – Alexis magee

This latest video, which was uploaded by Alexis (@__mesmerizeyou) and has amassed over 268,000 views, shows how hard it is to simply walk through the aisles of her local store.

The comment section was full of people saying their local Dollar General was experiencing exactly the same issues.

Screen Shot 2022 12 08 at 9.26.30 PM Dollar General Stores Are Chaotic Right Now And This Customer Shares Some Video Evidence

Image Credit: TikTok

Though no one knows for sure, there were a few comments musing on the reasons for such disarray.

Screen Shot 2022 12 08 at 9.26.18 PM Dollar General Stores Are Chaotic Right Now And This Customer Shares Some Video Evidence

Image Credit: TikTok

Business Wire reported back in August that the stores continue to do just fine financially.

“Net sales increased 9.0% to $9.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

The Company reported net income of $678.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 6.4% compared to $637.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

So as much as the state of the stores might pick at some people’s anxiety, it’s not affecting their bottom line – which also means it’s unlikely to change.

twistedsifter on facebook Dollar General Stores Are Chaotic Right Now And This Customer Shares Some Video Evidence

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter