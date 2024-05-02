Estranged Daughter Minds Her Business When Her Dad WasCheating On Her Mom, But When Mom Finds Out She Knew… She Is Absolutely Furious
No kid ever wants to be the mediator between their parents. It’s just not an ideal spot to find yourself in.
Especially when it’s MAJOR drama, like one of them is cheating on the other.
However, apparently for this daughter, it was really no big deal.
To her, anyway.
Was she wrong to mind her business? See for yourself!
AITA for telling my mother that her marriage is none of my business.
I’m a 36 year old woman, married to an amazing and beautiful man. I’m successful and happy.
However my life wasn’t always so great.
While growing up, i never had a close relationship with my parents and siblings (2 older brothers, 1 younger sister).
They did things together that I wasn’t interested in. And my parents never had any time for me.
By the time I was a teen, I just realised that I wasn’t important to them and made peace with it.
And she said that sense of neglect never changed – that is until she caught her Dad in the middle of some shady business!
After I moved out, it was almost as if family didn’t even exist. I went years without talking to my siblings and only spoke to my parents once or twice a year.
Fast forward to about 8 months ago, I found out that my father was cheating on my mother with my former friend.
My husband and I were on vacation and coincidentally, my father and his side piece were staying at the same hotel as we were.
We saw them come out of a room together, arms around each other.
Dad, of course, looked like the kid with has hand in the cookie jar, but she carried on like nothing had happened!
My father turned pale, but I didn’t say a word to him.
My husband and I just went to stay at a different hotel because I didn’t want our vacation ruined.
About a week after we came home, my father showed up at our house.
He had been calling me all week, but I ignored his calls. He begged me not to tell his wife.
I told him I wouldn’t because simply don’t care.
Even without her revealing Dad’s infidelity, the beans were still spilled soon enough, and by the mistress herself to boot!
Cut to two weeks ago, the side piece contacted my eldest brother and told him everything.
Apparently, my father had dumped her and she wanted to get back at him. She also told him that I knew.
Of course, my mother found out and called me. She screamed at me about “betraying” her.
But she said that there was never any relationship to “betray” in the first place!
I just told her that since I was never a part of her perfect family, the state of her marriage was none of my business. Then I blocked her.
My husband supports my decision to not get involved, but feels that I may have been a little too harsh.
I’d like to know what the internet thinks. AITA?
If it were me, I don’t know if I could keep that secret once I knew the truth.
Reddit was 100% on OP’s side, saying regardless of the family history, it’s a terrible spot for her to be in.
This user told her that her Mom was just looking for someone to put the blame on during a time of personal crisis.
And this user pointed out the craziest part of the whole story: that the mistress was one of her former friends!
Finally, many thought that if her parents had made the effort with her, than maybe she would have had the motivation to tell her Mom the truth.
This former friend sounds like quite the character.
Sleeping with her ex-friend’s Dad, then revealing everything to her family?
Wow!
