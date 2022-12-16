Here’s How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your Sheets
Washing your sheets is one of those jobs that you hate to do, because it’s time consuming and let’s be honest, no one likes making a bed.
That said, it’s also one of those jobs that has a great payoff, because there’s not much better than clean sheet night.
If you’re curious whether or not you’re performing this ritual often enough, keep reading.
Everyone’s life is busy, but consider this – you spend about a third of it in your bed. Your sheets collect dust, mites, dead skin, pet hair, human hair, and all sorts of other gunk you wouldn’t willingly sleep in if you could see it. So here are a few tips on how you clean your sheets.
First, make sure you pretreat any stains before they go into the washer. You can use a stain remover like Shout, but I’ve found that Dawn PowerWash really does the trick, too. You’ll want to check to make sure they come out before running them through the dryer.
Second, experts recommend washing in cold water and drying on the lowest setting possible, too, in order to help your sheets last as long as possible.
Third, you’ll also want to avoid using fabric softeners and dryer sheets, which both leave residue that harms breathability and absorbency. Over time, that can leave you feeling hot between the sheets.
The answer to how frequently you should be washing? Most experts recommend changing your sheets once a week. So whether that means changing the sheets out or laundering and putting them back on the same day is up to you.
Long story short… keep it clean, y’all!