Is She Wrong for Not Wanting Her Parents to Be at Her House While She Adjusts to Having a New Baby? People Responded.
Having a newborn in the house is stressful, no doubt about it.
But that’s why you have to rely on friends and family members to help you out in those trying times.
But the woman who wrote this story took the opposite approach and doesn’t want her parents at her house as she adjusts to her new life.
Is she an a**hole?
Read on to see what happened.
AITA for wanting my parents in town, but not at my house, while I’m adjusting to life with a newborn?
“I (24f) am currently pregnant, due in December.
I live with my fiancé Dan in the town where I grew up. I have a great relationship with my parents, but they had me quite late in life and they’re both retired now, living in a beach town in the south.
When they moved out, they sold me the house I grew up in well below market value, in exchange for me hosting them when they needed/wanted to come into town. It’s been like that for two years, they’ve been here a bunch of times for 3-4 days at a time, and it’s been a good arrangement I think.
Now, yesterday, I was talking to my mom about the birth and I brought up that I would like her to be in town when I give birth and to stay for a few weeks after. Dan has no relationship with his family and I’m an only child, with only a couple of very elderly aunts and a few cousins I don’t have much of a relationship with, so we don’t really have much in terms of a support system.
Therefore, I’d love for my parents to come here and help around the house, with the baby, offer me the emotional support I know I’m going to need, etc. My mom was excited that I was asking her to do this and said that she’d be okay with staying with us for a few weeks while we adjusted to the baby.
I then told her that I didn’t mean her staying with us, just in town, as I believe Dan and I are going to need and want alone time to adjust to the baby. My mom was a little offended, saying that she wasn’t going to bother us and she was going to help out, but I told her it was nothing personal, I just preferred if she got a hotel or AirBnB or something.
My father then intervened, having been somewhere within earshot, and said that accomodation was going to be really expensive around that time of the year (our town has a very famous, very big Christmas market) and he wasn’t about to spend thousands of dollars when I was asking them to come AND it had been our agreement when they sold me the house that they could stay whenever they wanted.
Which, like, fair, but I don’t think that having a newborn at home is just a regular time in someone’s life and it’s not like I ever complained about them coming over before. I just don’t want them in the house, but I do want them in town, and I feel a little sad that they are putting money above me and their grandson.
My mother hung up the call trying to appease the situation, but then sent me a text saying that her and my dad were a little upset over the whole thing and that they thought I wasn’t being reasonable.
When Dan got home, I told him all this and he kind of sided with them, saying that they should be allowed to stay with us. But I still don’t think it makes sense, as we are going to be needing our alone time.
Was I the a**hole here?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.
This reader said she’s NTA for wanting privacy, but she is an a**hole for other reasons.
And this Reddit user agreed and said she seems to have forgotten who is doing her a favor.
And another individual said she is acting like a cheapskate.
