Man Asks if He’s Wrong for Refusing to Let His Son Have His Daughter’s Necklace
AITA for refusing to let my son have my daughter’s necklace?
“My late wife passed away 6 years ago. I have 2 kids (Adam) 17, & (Leah) 15.
Their mom inherited a necklace from her mother, her mother inherited it from her mother…It’s a tradition in the family to pass this necklace down to the daughters. My late wife gave me the necklace to keep and then give to Leah when she’s legally an adult. No one knew about this except my current wife.
Well, she told Adam about it and he barged into my office the other day asking what his mom left for him. I was confused I asked what’s wrong and he brought up the necklace. I explained the sentiment behind it and told him I’m planning on giving it to his sister before she moves out for college.
He demanded to have the necklace since e too is our child but I said it was gifted to his sister specifically not him. He went on about favoritism and whatnot but I told him it’s a tradition that involves only the daughters in the family. I told him it’s his mom’s wish and he should be respectful of it especially, when he has a ton of her stuff.
He got enraged and called me and his mom s**ist a**holes for agreeing on, let alone carrying on with this “s**ist bulls**t”. I said I was done arguing and he went upstairs and stayed in his room after yelling at his sister. He refused to eat or speak to neither me or Leah.
