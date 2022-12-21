Man Says Uber Eats Charged Him Extra $57 For a Group Order
Ordering food for delivery can be a crapshoot: sometimes you get what ordered with no issues, and other times you really get the short end of the stick.
And a TikTokker named Alex Mutammara definitely had a bad experience with Uber Eats. His order totaled $24.88 for delivery but the next day he saw a random charge of $57.24 on his account.
Mutammara said he’s tried to reach out to Uber Eats for a refund but hasn’t had any luck.
Take a look at his video.
@alexmutammara #stitch with @uber #greenscreen idk if this has happened to other people but y’all need to come get your customer service team 💀 #ubereats #scam #overcharged ♬ original sound – Alex Mutammara
And you better believe people on TikTok had things to say about this.
One person said,
“I went back-and-forth with Uber a few months ago about a charge that was an authorized that I didn’t make.
They kept on closing my chat & they wouldn’t.”
Another viewer added,
“I hope they fix this feature. I have had issues both as a customer and a driver.
They can’t even track people down.”
And one TikTokker commented,
“That ALWAYS happens to me when complaining with Uber.
I choose different problem category, or say not delivered and get refunded.
Their [customer service] is trash.”
One viewer offered up some advice and said,
“Tweet about it!
I only ever get help from Uber Eats if I call them out on Twitter!”
Keep your fingers crossed that this doesn’t happen to you, friends…
