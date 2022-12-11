People Share The Roommates You’d Definitely Not Ever Want To Live With
Most people try to be on their best behavior when sharing space with others…but not everyone thinks they have to make the lives of the people around them as stress-free as possible.
These 11 roommates are some of the worst around, so take a look and be thankful they’re not yours.
11. Can that even be called eating?
Did they just stick their face in it?
10. It’s not optional, right?
If you’re a functional adult, I mean.
My roommate leaves his dishes in the sink, only cleans one when he needs it, and then doesn’t close the cap on my soap after he uses it. from mildlyinfuriating
9. I mean, you don’t have to.
You could just leave it until it mildews.
every day my dormitory roommate will leave his clothes in the shower and I have to take it out for him from mildlyinfuriating
8. I would be throwing hands.
You don’t play when it comes to pizza.
What my roommate left of the pizza for me in the fridge. from mildlyinfuriating
7. That’s a fighting offense.
We don’t play over ice cream.
Got my favorite kind of ice cream, a half gallon of vanilla bean Blue Bell. I got one bowl out of it. My roommates kids got ahold of it. Came home, this is what I have left. from mildlyinfuriating
6. Just throw it in the trash.
Because I’m guessing nobody wants to clean it.
Roommates rice cooker has turned into brain-like tissue. He refuses to clean it, and leaves it on the shared kitchen counter. from mildlyinfuriating
5. Marriage is going to be a rude awakening.
If they ever get a date, I mean.
My roommates apparently don’t carry their apartment key with them, so I’M the one that has to leave the front door unlocked at night?? from mildlyinfuriating
4. To be fair that looks a little past its prime.
Not that it’s any of my business.
my roommate threw out my food to make room for her salad mixes in the fridge from mildlyinfuriating
3. Everyone is a little afraid of the dark.
There’s got to be some kind of compromise, though.
My new dorm roommate sleeps with a ridiculously bright nightlight. Barely got any sleep last night because of it. This is what it looks like when I turn the main light off. from mildlyinfuriating
2. I hope they cleaned it in the morning.
Or whenever they got up.
i cleaned the whole kitchen at 5pm yesterday. I stayed at my partner’s last night and came home to this mess from my roommates from mildlyinfuriating
1. That’s going to be a mess.
Maybe time to invest in a bidet.
Told my roommate it was his turn to buy toilet paper and he bought two rolls of the THINNEST 1-ply. from mildlyinfuriating
Don’t be like these folks, y’all.
Unless you’re trying to make a case for always living alone.
