Take a Tour of Some of the Haunted Dollhouses of TikTok
There’s something inherently spooky about dollhouses and people on TikTok have been posting videos highlighting the craft of making these objects as creepy as possible.
Here’s one example that is still a work in progress that I think none of us would want to have in our own homes…because you know it must be haunted.
@southerngothicdollhouse Reply to @sleepywormboy Here’s a little tour of where I am now 🖤 #dollhouse #artprocess #miniatures #southerngothic #hauntedhouse #wipart #tiktokcreators #artistsoftiktok #worldbuilding ♬ Spooky music box horror bgm(813602) – donpachi
Here’s another one that’s all lit up in the dark…and it has some terrifying background music to make it even more unsettling.
@syd_h00ps Replying to @nailedbymarie____ here you go 🎃❤️😊 #halloween #spookyseason #hauntedhouse #hauntedhouse #dollhousechallenge #dollhouse #spookydoll #spookydollhouse #hallo #fyp #crafts #dollhousemakeover #dollartree #elsa #frozen #halloweencrafts #halloweencraft #creative #create #fun #spookycrafts #spooky ♬ Amityville Horror – Scary Halloween Sound Effects – Halloween Sound Effects
A woman named Jackie Riley posted a video showing how she transformed a traditional dollhouse into a house of horrors.
@jackieriley2022 Late Halloween post: Spooky dollhouse transformation! Thx @lisamcgowen for the inspiration! #dollhouse #spookydollhouse #creative #miniatures ♬ Ice Dance (From “Edward Scissorhands”) – Ashton Gleckman
Now, this one is really impressive: the video shows the details of a “Swamp Bathroom.”
Ugh!
@southerngothicdollhouse Some details of the swampy bathroom from a while back 🖤 I love every version of this song, especially hers. #southerngothic #witchy ♬ Tonight you belong to me by Patience and Prudence – crypticgoddess
And here’s another video from the previous poster getting more specific more about the details of the completely creepy house she has created.
@southerngothicdollhouse Replying to @southerngothicdollhouse Part 2 of The Thin Place. If youre curious about anything in particular & would like for me to dive even deeper, just ask 🤍 #folkmagic #southerngothic #spookyseason #hauntedhouse #halloweeniscoming #weirdart #writertok ♬ Creepy and beautiful piano background music(918069) – TrickSTAR MUSIC
You have to admire the handiwork in these dollhouses…but boy, are they creepy, or what?!?!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · creepy, dollhouses, haunted, haunted dollhouses, scary, tiktok, top, weird