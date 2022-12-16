The Most Toxic Traits Of Older Generations, According To Gen Z
There is no shortage of fodder when it comes to generation wars on the internet. Millennials and Boomers, Gen Z and Boomers, occasionally Millennials and Gen Z, and when people remember that Gen X exists sometimes they get dragged into the fray, too.
To that end, Gen Z (and a few Millennials) are calling out what they think is the most toxic traits of Boomers and Gen X alike – and no one is going to be happy to hear it.
15. I fail to see the insult.
I suppose it’s funny because it’s true.
I know Gen X are feeling left out by not getting made fun of by younger generations, so here’s one:
Oooo, I’m a Gen Xer I love R.E.M. Out of Time would be a perfect album if it weren’t for “Shiny Happy People.”
— Logan Bonner (@loganbonner) June 16, 2020
14. That struggle is necessary for growth.
Is it really, though?
One of the most toxic boomer mindsets we have to change is that more struggle = more growth.
An unnecessary workload only burns people out and does the opposite.
— rus (@russelmatthew_) June 24, 2020
13. It can be both.
I’m just saying.
baby boomers be like "no we didn't create a toxic culture of reckless individuality that destroyed the environment, you're just entitled"
— swagapino legend 🇵🇭 (@postcrunk) July 24, 2015
12. Not that they care.
But I suppose it’s time that someone should.
It’s not that “no one wants to work” it’s that millennials and zoomers refuse to be both underpaid AND work in a toxic environment. Gen x can’t grasp this because they let themselves be walked over for the last 30+ years as a worker
— Florida Woman Temperance Alden (@TemperanceAlden) October 19, 2021
11. What’s it like having money?
Quick, ask your Boomer parents before they die.
Baby boomers: TRAVEL! Do it while you’re YOUNG!! See the world! Cannonball into the Grand Canyon! You're young and wild and free! Sip 2,000 Tuscany wines and launch into space!!
Me: *turns pockets inside out*⁰*moths fly out and eat my last packet of ramen as I beg them to stop*
— Little Tunny 🐌🤝🧂 (@itslittletunny) December 12, 2018
10. They’re not qualified.
Thanks to you.
It's Hey Baby Boomer Parents Stop Using Your Adult Children As Therapists Season 😎
— Elle Has Cats (and ADHD) (@ellle_em) April 29, 2021
9. It’s tough to compute.
Especially if college was cheap/free when you went.
millennial magician: now watch as I pull more student loans out of this hat
baby boomer: [throws up] please stop
— paperwash© (@PaperWash) February 16, 2019
8. They don’t expect anyone to listen.
It’s just their emo side coming out.
this confirms my blooming theory that facebook is the gen x diary
— Alexis | Astrologer (@ayyriestrology) January 12, 2021
7. It’s really quite expensive.
Among other things.
dear boomers stop pressuring your kids to have babies. Get a pet or something.
— ms pippershnippetz (@lolumOKUR) July 12, 2021
6. If only it were that simple.
Maybe they should try some therapy themselves.
boomers giving advice when they hear you have depression pic.twitter.com/BW9OvPje0K
— joe (@dealzjr) May 12, 2020
5. That’s true.
Ask yourself if they deserve it, though.
Gen X: we are into equality, we hate everyone equally.
— 1984 was not a textbook (@hardwurkindaddy) November 27, 2021
4. Universally gross.
Everyone should stop immediately.
I will never understand boomer/gen x "I hate my wife" humor.
— Ashley is still not an incubator. (@LeftyGeologist) November 27, 2021
3. Across the board.
I’m starting to think soft must be a good thing.
[Baby boomer voice] Kids today are too soft. In MY day we were emotionally abused by our parents and we repressed our trauma so deeply we incorporated that abuse into a toxic system of values that prize a mythological "toughness" at the expense of actually dealing with our pain
— Elle Has Cats (and ADHD) (@ellle_em) June 24, 2018
2. If you say that, maybe they are talking about you.
You’re making their case for them.
Can baby boomers on Twitter that don’t fit the ‘Boomer’ stereotype please stop saying ‘not all boomers’? We know! We aren’t talking about you, we’re talking about your family members. lol
— Just Beth (@pinkladyfoxx) February 11, 2021
1. Are there receipts for this?
I’ll wait.
I hate Gen X more than Boomers. Boomers were handed unprecedented wealth and prosperity on a platter and we expected them to do what was right and prudent. They failed. But Gen X took everything their parents hadn’t already wrecked by accident and finished the job with purpose
— 🕯 Nine of Bells 🕯 (@Atlanticesque) November 28, 2021
Yeah, I don’t know. I feel like taking sides will just get me in trouble.
That’s what happens when you straddle a generational line, I suppose.
