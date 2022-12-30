Dec 30, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 716

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Fair question
Tesla sees moving traffic lights
Reading buddy
Now that’s magic
We’re waiting for the story behind this one
Boeing 747 at 35,000 ft overtakes Boeing 737 at 37,000 ft
Acrylics on linen
Auto-inflation
Real car in a parking lot
Spider’s “plastic wrap” camouflage
How an engine works
Property border from 1800s
Characters sliding animation
Sideshow Pot
NFL coach takes a shoulder
McDonald’s menu 70 years ago
Astronaut cat
Total lunar eclipse from Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

One Of The First Computer “Bugs” Was A Literal Bug
These record-breaking twins were born from 30-year-old frozen embryos.
Your Next Party Needs This Giant Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The 10 Most Expensive Paintings Ever Sold
How Instagram turned a Holocaust memoir into a self-help manifesto
What human and octopus brains have in common
They’re Making Their Guests Participate in Their Puppet-Themed Wedding. Are They Being Jerks?
The Playboy, the Heiress, and an Affair That Ended in Murder
Why You’re Tired Even After You Got A Full Night’s Sleep
Tinder users say ‘situationship’ is a valid relationship status

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

