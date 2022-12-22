This Bartender Accidentally Exposed A Customer’s Affair
We all have different opinions on cheating and extramarital affairs, but I would guess that, in general, most of us try to mind our business.
This bartender might not have been trying to out one of her customers, but that’s what happened anyway.
Her video, which now has over 2.3 million views, recounts the details of how she first met the husband, and ends with how she eventually outed his affair to his wife.
Cayley (@imacayk) says that she saw a man and a woman at the bar where she works every week at the same day and time. They came for so long and so regularly that she memorized their drink orders.
Both wore wedding rings and referred to each other as “friends,” two things that Cayley said made her think they could be engaged in an affair.
She, like every bartender before her, minds her own business when it comes to customer relationships and, according to a separate video, also tries not to judge.
When she struck up a conversation one day with the woman, she claimed she was divorcing her husband and her “friend” was helping sort out her finances. She also admitted that she was attracted to her “friend,” who was also married.
The two had a fight that day regarding a remark he’d made about Cayley’s appearance, and after that day, she said she didn’t see them for “quite some time.”
Cayley saw the man again and, because she wasn’t wearing her glasses, assumed he was with the same woman.
“I’m like, ‘Hey! It’s so good to see you guys! Haven’t seen y’all for a while!’ They kind of don’t respond to me, because he’s acting like he doesn’t know me.”
She offered their standard drinks, listing them by name, and realized too late that she had revealed a secret.
“My co-bartender comes up to me and tells me…’You know that’s not the lady he usually comes in with, right?’ I’m like, ‘oh, s*%t! So that’s his wife!'”
Even if the gaff was unfortunate, most of the commenters – like this one – agree that she shouldn’t feel too badly about it.
“He had no reason to be mad. He did that to himself.”
Even so, I’m sure the next date night (no matter who he brought in) was probably pretty awkward!
