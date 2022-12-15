This Girl Has Gone Viral For Dancing To The Voicemail Her Boss Left After She Quit By Not Showing Up
I would guess that most people are raised to be “polite” about quitting a job – you give notice, and until your last day, you show up when you’re supposed to so that you don’t make things harder for your coworkers.
That advice doesn’t always hold, though, because sometimes a situation or a boss or those same coworkers are making your life a living h**l.
TikToker O’Malley did not expound on her reasons for hating her job so much that she no-called, no-showed as a way of quitting, but doing a jolly jig to the manager’s barely-controlled anger on a voicemail says enough.
@gracekomalley
i hated working there so very much
“Dancing to a voicemail I got after I no-showed the only job I ever quit,” reads the caption.
The video has over 2.1 million views, probably from others who wish they could afford to do the same.
If you’re curious what’s got her cutting a rug, here’s what the voicemail said:
“Hi, girlie…You better get over here as fast as possible. I don’t care where you are, but you better get to work because you’re literally screwing us over, and I thought you were better than this.”
The rest of O’Malley’s caption simply reads, “I hated working there so very much.”
Many of the comments, like this one, focused on the managers words and tone.
“Okay, but why does this make it sound like you’re missing out on the best party ever?”
Another brought up the fact that the manager doesn’t sound as if she’s very good at her job.
“If one employee not coming in ruins everything, management sucks. They aren’t staffing right.”
We don’t know where she worked or why she quit, but her carefree and relieved message is clearly resonating with others.
Keep dancing, friends, and quit when you need to.