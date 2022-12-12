This Girl Quit Party City After Working Only One Day. Here’s Why.
All jobs are not for all people, but this story is proof that the gigs that seem like they would be fun or easy might be anything but once you’re actually wearing the name badge.
It all started when 16-year-old Ava showed up for her first (and, it turned out, last) shift as an employee at Party City.
She was put on the floor without any training to speak of, and without any prior retail experience either.
Stacy, another employee working with her at the front, was supposed to “help her out” as she learned the register.
Ava says every time she did something as simple as greet a customer, Stacy told her she was doing it wrong.
She was also told she was ringing people up wrong, but without any suggestions or helpful corrections to follow.
Once she was put on the phones, she tried to ask Stacy a question but she refused to answer that, too.
“I don’t know if they have any teal happy birthday balloons, this is my first day.”
Stacy was just as unhelpful when Ava was trying to learn how to blow up balloons.
“You just put the liquid inside and then you put it on the tank.”
By lunchtime she had enough; she left and never came back.
According to the comments, Ava’s experience at Party City was not unique.
“Party City was literally the worst when training people. Same thing happened to me. I was gonna quit my first day too but now it’s been a year.”
Another person added,
“They did the same thing to me at Party City and left me up front to make balloons while the managers were out front taking a smoke break.”
@avadeblassie
im someone who needs to be walked through step by step with oddly specific detail or else i cant do it lol
You really can’t expect people to do a job if you don’t give them adequate training, first.
I would assume that goes at least double for teenagers on their first gig – so managers, take note.