What Needs to Stop Being Passed Down Through the Generations? People Responded.
1. Dangerous.
“Dangerous advice for pregnancies, babies, and young children.
Most common examples I have seen:
castor oil for inducing labor
blankets for sleeping babies (not swaddled)
rice cereal in bottles (unless doctor advised)
making your own formula
Survivor’s bias is big on why this crap still gets passed around despite plenty of research proving they aren’t safe. A lot of women don’t even bother doing any research or taking free classes their healthcare offers that goes over a lot of this!”
2. Can’t live up to it all.
“Expectations.
We all have our own goals, desires and dreams.
We shouldn’t be expected to:
Carry a family business
Marry a certain kind of person
Attend a particular college
Earn a specific amount of money
Live in a certain neighbourhood
Don’t let the opinions of older generations – family or not – dictate your life.”
3. Turning it around.
“As a black man from “the hood”. There is only one answer in my world and it’s poverty.
We gotta start accumulating generational wealth. It will start with me.”
4. Not good.
“Yelling and slamming doors cursing at your children, and getting angry at them when you’re teaching them things.”
5. No, thanks.
“Being forced to spend time with distant relatives.
It’s okay not to be around those that live polar opposite lifestyles than you.
I have relatives that will never know where I live and for good reason, yet family is always “you need to keep in touch….” The heck I do!”
6. We need more of this.
“Political affiliation.
Think for yourself. Choose for yourself. Not because your parents, grandparents, etc. “have always voted for the ______ party.”
Does that party, as they stand today, really represent your values? Will that politician who associates with that party actually vote the way you want them to?
In my area, there are several local politicians who run under the umbrella for a particular party because the vast majority of locals will ALWAYS vote for that party, so the election is effectively set by the primary.”
7. You need to address it.
“Mental illness runs in some families.
My family is lazy, so here it just walks.”
8. Sell ’em!
“At least in my family, the fancy wine glasses. No one ever uses them, everyone keeps them hidden in cupboards because they’re too nice to use.
They’re not even sentimental, someone just picked them up one day and handed them around the family.”
9. Bummer.
“Found out at 14 I had high blood pressure. Been on pills for it since then.
I wasn’t fat. I wasn’t old. I was a scrawny kid. My father has it.
His dad did too. And I’m fairly sure it’s just the way in my lousy family.”
10. Health issues.
“Severe anxiety disorder runs very strongly in my family. I got that one.
Alzheimer’s also runs very strongly…..I’m scared.”
11. Bad situation.
“Cancer.
Cancer k**led my dad and mom. I have the same cancer that k**led my mom. I was just told yesterday that I have about 4-5 months to live.
I have 5 children and all are getting tested for colon cancer.
This whole situation just sucks.”
12. Ugh.
“Making your child as your retirement fund.
My mom pushed me to take out loans for college when I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do because I would need a good job to support her when she got old.
The last time she reminded me of that, I said I’ll give her as much as she’s given her parents. That amount being zero, because I’m the one taking care of them.”
