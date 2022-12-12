Woman Asks if She’s a Jerk for Telling Her Sister to Worry About Her Own Kids’ Names and Forget About Hers
AITA for telling my sister to focus on her own kid’s names and worry less about mine?
“My sister and I are both pregnant at the same time. She’s 30 and I’m 24.
She has a 3 year old daughter and is expecting a boy this time. She announced her son’s name back in April and told everyone that the name was set in stone so feel free to use the name in gifts and stuff if we want. I didn’t announce our daughter’s name officially yet. Some people know just because I was close enough to them and we were talking names.
My sister asked me outright and I told her. It’s Oceana. And she was not impressed at all. She asked me what was wrong with a name like Elizabeth or maybe a little Beatrice or Margaret. I told her nothing for those who like those names but they are not for my husband or me. She then said there’s always Emily, Haley, Anna, Marie. I told her to stop. That we knew our girl’s name before we even knew she was a girl and it wasn’t going to change for her.
She went into a FB mommy group and shared the name with mom’s and mom’s to be in there and wanted people to help her figure out how to change my mind. She went on a long rant about how my taste in names is terrible and how she’s shocked I would like a name like this.
That I am ruining my child’s life. I am rejecting all the beautiful, lovely names of the last several years. That her *gatha and *ugene are going to be envied and h**ed by my child and all future kids of mine for their gorgeous names.
Someone I know is in the group and sent me screenshots of the post. She made sure that stayed up top for over a week with all her complaints and rantings. She also had some people more than willing to help.
The last time I saw her was three weeks ago and she was giving me more names to consider. Rosemary, Vivienne, Francesca, Lilian, Martha, Geraldine, etc. I rolled my eyes and told her to focus on her own kids names instead of mine, and that she needs to get over it and stop ranting to the world.
She told me not to be so dismissive of her and that I insulted her kids names, which I did not, I just told her to focus on them. She told me I should not want to name my child something her family will h**e. She told me I was rude to her and she had genuine concerns.
AITA?”
Here’s what Reddit users had to say about what happened.
One reader said she’s NTA…even if they think this particular name is stupid.
And another Reddit user said this is her choice and she shouldn’t engage with her sister about it.
And another individual said she’s NTA and that they think the name is lovely.
