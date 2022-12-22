Woman Declines Job Interview After Learning Company Uses Software That Takes Photo of Employee Every 9 Minutes
More and more people are working at home these days and that trend doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anytime soon.
And with so many people working from home, there are all kinds of questions swirling around about how companies can monitor their employees to make sure they’re performing their jobs adequately.
The TikTok account for a company called Hirect which specializes in helping people get jobs posted a short video of a woman saying that she declined a job interview after she learned that the company she was interested in installed software on the computers of employees that took a photo every 9 minutes to make sure they don’t mess around and avoid work.
Many videos from Hirect feature the same woman and it’s not clear whether she actually experiences the things featured in the videos or she is just a talking head.
Here’s the video that got people talking.
One viewer said, “Why would I wanna work for a company that literally doesn’t trust me from the very beginning?”
Another person commented, “I’m sure they don’t pay enough for some of the borderline psychological tor**re.”
But another company weighed in and said that Hidirect is a scam and they laid out their claim in a TikTok video.
Take a look at what it said.
Hmmm…sounds like there are a lot of questions about who is being truthful out there on TikTok and who isn’t…
