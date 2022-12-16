Woman Says She Now Works More Than 45 Hours per Week After Getting a Salaried Position
Being a salaried employee at any company has its benefits, but there are drawbacks, as well.
For instance, once you’re locked into a salary position, you aren’t getting any overtime.
And a woman shared a video on TikTok where she addressed her new position and her workload.
Her video has text over it that reads, “When you finally get a salary position and suddenly you consistently work 45+ hours a week.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
@financialteller #bestofbothworlds #salary #salariedemployees #overworked #bankingtiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – tatamsounds
Here’s how folks responded on TikTok.
One person sounds like they can relate and said,
“72 hours for me last week. 50 at my store and 22 at home doing booking orders and inventory. Fun”
Another added,
“I never stayed late or came in on a weekend before I worked salary and I am so mad at myself for it.”
And this TikTokker commented,
“I made more money at my hourly job for less hours than I do at my salary job thanks to no OT.”
Another person said,
“Salary blows. I am looking to get an hourly career so I am no longer used and abused.”
And this viewer added,
“Better start setting alarms to stop working at 40 hours.”
It’s tough out there, folks…but keep working hard and it will pay off in the end!