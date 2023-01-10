A Walgreens Worker Recorded Thieves Walking Out With Carts Full of Items on the Same Day
If you’ve paid any attention to the news lately, you’ve probably seen how brazen thieves and shoplifters are these days in businesses.
And a woman named Emily who works at Walgreens shared what a day in the life of her job is like…complete with two different shoplifters who load up carts full of products and just walk out of the store.
Check out her video.
Emily posted a follow-up video where she shed more light on why she films these shoplifters and doesn’t try to stop them.
And here’s another day-in-the-life video she posted where she deals with more shoplifting, a homeless woman, and all her regular store duties.
And Emily’s last video shows that the police caught one of the shoplifters from the first clip and she again encourages people not to shoplift because she says you will eventually get caught and get into trouble with the law.
Looks like a pretty stressful job to me…