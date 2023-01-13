A Woman Claimed That Costco Bottled Water “Smells Like Dog”
Well, that sure doesn’t sound good, now does it…?
A woman named Claudia shared a video on TikTok where she said that the bottled water she bought from Costco…smells like dog.
And she asked viewers if anyone else has had a similar problem with this specific product.
Here’s her video.
@quantum.jedi What’s going on @costco ?? The smell burns your nose #waterqualityfail #bottledwater ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
And folks who saw the video on TikTok weighed in.
One person said,
“Yes it’s been making me sick this week!! And mine does smell too. I’m in California.”
Another TikTokker commented,
“THIS. I’VE SMELT THIS BEFORE. OMFG, I knew I wasn’t crazy.”
Yet another viewer said,
“I stopped buying Costco water since the smell and taste changed. Switched to a different brand.”
Claudia responded to a comment that someone wrote who said they never had issues with the water and replied,
“I’ve bought @Costco Wholesale water for years. Didn’t have a problem until this. Definitely will stop buying it until they look into this.”
I guess we should all be a little bit more selective about where we buy our water, huh?