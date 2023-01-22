Here’s The Equipment You Need If You Want To Make ASMR Videos
ASMR videos are all the rage right now – probably because most of us have anxiety and not a lot of spare cash to see an actual professional about it.
Just me?
Either way, if you’re interested in making a little money or just helping people out by making some videos of your own, here’s the equipment you’re going to need.
ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, which refers to the pleasant tingling sensation people get from watching or listening to certain stimuli. ASMR videos that feature certain sounds like typing, whispering, crinkling, and the like are sure to rack up the views.
To make them, you’ll need a few things for sure – but getting into it should be fairly inexpensive. You can even make them on your phone at the start!
Here’s the short list: a microphone, lighting, a computer, and video and audio editing software.
The type of microphone you’ll need depends on your budget, your setup, and whether or not you have a specific sort of content in mind, though a majority will choose a condenser microphone.
You’ll also decide between a USB microphone and an XLR microphone. The first plug directly into y0ur computer and are great for beginners or those with a tight budget.
The latter require additional equipment but tend to be higher quality and allow for more control.
When it comes to cameras, you can definitely use the one on your phone, but you can also choose to upgrade to something with higher quality, too. Popular choices are the Sony ZV-1 or the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II.
You don’t want to gloss over your lighting choices, because a good one can definitely up the feel and quality of your videos. That said, it doesn’t have to be complicated, either – a simple ring light will do.
If you’re using your phone, check into the Raya Bendie-Brite.
Hopefully you already have a computer, but you will likely need some specialized editing software to go with it, and you might want to pick up an external hard drive as well.
iMovie or Final Cut Pro (or even Adobe Premiere Pro) are great options for video editing, and if you want to focus on sound, GarageBand or Logic Pro X will do the trick.
Avid Pro Tools is the best of the best, if you’ve got the cash.
Once you’ve amassed all of the basics, you might want to save for a few more items, like a microphone stand (for stability), a pop filter (to blunt popping sounds made by certain sounds or harsh noises), headphones (to make sure your subscribers’ listening experience is as good as you want it to be), and a tripod (to properly position your camera and keep it steady for the duration of your shoot).
As with everything in life there’s a learning curve with making these videos. Don’t invest too much until you’re sure it’s something you want to do with your time.
It’s fine to start with the basics and get your feet wet; you can always grow your equipment stash from there.
