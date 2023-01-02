Labor & Delivery Nurses Potentially Fired After “Ick” TikTok Post
There are TikTok trends that everyone loves, no matter who piles on.
Then there are TikTok trends that are complete minefields, and when the wrong people decide to weigh in it can leave people uncomfortable and angry in the aftermath.
The video in question is a bunch of labor & delivery nurses talking about the “icky” things that patients and their family members do before, during, and after labor.
@username098717493
Unprofessional nurses. Such a disgrace to all patients. Would never want my nurse to be like this. Nasty. #emoryhealthcare l&d #nurses #atlantageorgia #emoryhospital #emoryhospitalatlanta #emory #hanhinton #nasty #blacknurses #whitenurses #laboranddelivery
The nurses in the video work (worked?) at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, and even though the video has since been removed, over 5 million people checked it out prior to that taking place.
Some of the nurses complaints are women asking to shower before being induced, asking how much the baby weighs before they weigh the baby, dads asking for paternity tests, family members asking for help instead of pushing the call button, and patients refusing an epidural even when they’re clearly in pain and nowhere near delivering.
There weren’t many people in the comments who approved of the message – like this person, who had their own “ick.”
“My ick is medical professionals that make you feel bad about any and everything.”
Others took to Twitter, like this person reminding us all how vulnerable women are during the birthing process.
Whole video was too long. Don’t go to the @emoryhealthcare Hospital in Atlanta Ga if you are going to give birth. I respect nurses so much but this just isn’t it. Emotions are so high during the whole birthing process and moms deserve compassion. #ick #TikTok pic.twitter.com/iruL0Z5B1U
— Vanessa (@ItsMeVanessaDuh) December 8, 2022
“I respect nurses so much but this just isn’t it. Emotions are so high during the whole birthing process and moms deserve compassion.”
This statement issued by Emory Healthcare suggests they were not too happy with their (possibly former) employees, either.
Emory Healthcare is committed to patient- and family-centered care. pic.twitter.com/P7nWS6wM5V
— Emory Healthcare (@emoryhealthcare) December 9, 2022
“We have taken appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”
It does not say specifically they were fired, but that seems to be a reasonable conclusion.
At least one former patient at Emory’s labor & delivery says there’s good reason for the hospital to want to clean house. Her video has 2 million views of its own, and details how she lost her son there and the nurses showed little to no compassion.
@alxrichy
#stitch with @sovereignparenting my son died there and they played it off how with in 1 hour #emoryhospitalatlanta #nurse #karma
“Karma is a b*%ch. Y’all are finally being held accountable.”
Yet another reminder that everything you put online is available for everyone – including your employer – to see and judge you on.
So take heed.