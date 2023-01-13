Jan 13, 2023

The Shirk Report – Volume 718

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Optical illusion with optic white paint
Fan’s response to dirty play
Metal sculpture took artist Kevin Stone two years
Manager to the rescue
Best shower curtain ever
San Francisco gutters made from 1800s gravestones
We all need somebody to lean on
Impressive first-timer animation
Find the hidden advertisement
Someone replicated Homer Simpson’s spice rack
“Well, hello there neighbor”
If you want to talk personal space
Hitchhiking to infinity
Louis Armstrong draws on the head of punk rocker
Bike commute is getting a bit too real
They’ll be watching all night
Dad skills
Clever cloud chandelier
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

When virtual reality meets psychedelic therapy
Things People Are Probably Only Pretending To Enjoy, According To Reddit
The Easiest Ways to Soundproof a Room
Did Mom Go Too Far Getting Teacher Fired Over Some “Stupid Snacks”?
The ROI On A House Probably Isn’t As High As You Think
Dogs Are in the Midst of a Terrible Flu Season, Too
This fossil-sorting robot can identify millions-year-old critters for climate researchers
Americans Are Moving Into Danger Zones
Women Talk About the Red Flags They Overlooked Early in Relationships
15 Little Hacks to Making Lunch Way Easier

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

