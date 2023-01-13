The Shirk Report – Volume 718
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Optical illusion with optic white paint
– Fan’s response to dirty play
– Metal sculpture took artist Kevin Stone two years
– Manager to the rescue
– Best shower curtain ever
– San Francisco gutters made from 1800s gravestones
– We all need somebody to lean on
– Impressive first-timer animation
– Find the hidden advertisement
– Someone replicated Homer Simpson’s spice rack
– “Well, hello there neighbor”
– If you want to talk personal space
– Hitchhiking to infinity
– Louis Armstrong draws on the head of punk rocker
– Bike commute is getting a bit too real
– They’ll be watching all night
– Dad skills
– Clever cloud chandelier
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– When virtual reality meets psychedelic therapy
– Things People Are Probably Only Pretending To Enjoy, According To Reddit
– The Easiest Ways to Soundproof a Room
– Did Mom Go Too Far Getting Teacher Fired Over Some “Stupid Snacks”?
– The ROI On A House Probably Isn’t As High As You Think
– Dogs Are in the Midst of a Terrible Flu Season, Too
– This fossil-sorting robot can identify millions-year-old critters for climate researchers
– Americans Are Moving Into Danger Zones
– Women Talk About the Red Flags They Overlooked Early in Relationships
– 15 Little Hacks to Making Lunch Way Easier
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
