This Woman’s Brother-In-Law Keeps Walking In On Her In The Bathroom – But She Promised Her Husband Never To Lock A Door
Y’all, sometimes I wonder how much Advil people are taking for all the aches and pains they must have from contorting themselves into believing something not at all okay is somehow fine.
That was a long sentence but I felt as if every word was important.
This woman and her husband agreed, for some reason, to not have locks on any door in their shared home.
Not even the bathroom.
When my husband and I got married, we promised to not have locks or lock each other out of any room.
So the bathroom didn’t have a lock.
Which was weird, sure, but didn’t cause any trouble until OP’s brother-in-law moved in after a divorce.
He is walking in on OP in the bathroom (and sometimes the bedroom) so often that there’s no way it can be an accident.
My f25 husband’s m30, brother (BIL) m33 moved in with us after his divorce few weeks ago. The problem I have is that he started barging in to the bathroom whenever I’m using it. He never knocks or anything.
Another thing is that he only does this when it’s me in the bathroom not his brother. I told my husband about what I’d noticed but he laughed it off and called me paranoid. It was embarrassing because his brother would see me exposed and it made me uncomfortable.
My husband said he spoke to him and he apologized but did it again.
OP informed her husband that if it happened again she was buying a lock; then she followed through on that threat.
I was really considering getting a lock and I let my husband know that if his brother walks in on me in the bathroom one more time then a lock will instantly be installed. He didn’t say anything.
Well, Yesterday, BIL walked in on me showering. He knew I would be in the shower but barged in anyone claiming he needed to pee. I had enough I went out and got a lock and installed it.
Her husband flipped out on her about the lock (not on his brother for causing the entire debacle).
My husband got home, saw it and blew up on me saying I violated an agreement that I was part of” and went against his wishes being uncomfortable with locks in the house.
He demanded I remove it and promised and guaranteed that his brother won’t walk in on me again but I refused.
He’s been pissed about it since then and is giving the silence treatment.
She’s gone to her parents for awhile, telling her husband she won’t return to a house without locks as long as her brother is there.
I told him the lock will not be removed til his brother leaves and his reaction was to try and remove the lock himself and tell me to quit acting childishly. what I did was not shout or scream but pack a bag and go to my mom’s house for the next few days or so til this gets resolved somehow.
On my way out I saw my BIL in the driveway smoking. He knew what the argument between me and my husband was about but instead of stepping up to fix it he offered to take me to my mom’s house saying that my husband could use some space “from me”.
This made me cry the whole uber ride to my mom’s house. The reason I feel offended is because BIL tend to be hurtful when he talks about others.
I did all I could to win his approval but he thinks less of me and thinks I’m childish just like my husband says.
Reddit is going to tell this woman (I hope) that she is absolutely not the crazy one here.
The top comment picks on the no locks thing, telling OP that privacy is a thing, even in a marriage.
This commenter thinks it’s for sure weird that her husband doesn’t have an issue with his brother seeing his wife nude.
In the end, does it matter what started it?
I think we can surmise why he’s divorced.
That last line really got to me, too.
I’m so sorry for this woman.
I hope she reads all of these replies and takes a serious look at her relationship!
