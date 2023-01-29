True Horrifying Stories That Are All Too Real And Have Photographic Evidence
Sometimes we’re looking for scary stories that are real, but other times, we read or see something and really, really hope that it’s fake.
I think these 15 stories fall into the latter category, but the fact that people can share photographic or video proof means they’re all too real.
We should warn you these are graphic, and if you click any links you’ll need to be prepared for what you’ll see.
Nothing they could do.
The story of Omayra Sanchez. The story is chilling, but the photograph will haunt you for life (seriously, click at your own risk).
After a volcano eruption, her legs were trapped underneath rubble, but there was water up to her chest. Rescuers worked for days but couldn’t get her out, and eventually everyone including the doctors came to realize there was no way to save her, and even if they removed the rubble it would just sever her legs and she would bleed to death. They had to just let her die where she was. After 3 days, Omayra eventually said goodbye to her mother, said she would get some rest, then passed away.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omayra_S%C3%A1nchez?wprov=sfla1
A celebrity?
He was obsessed with a fellow student while studying in Paris. Her name was Renée Hartevelt and she was of Dutch origin. He invited her over to dinner and proceeded to kill her, rape her corpse, mutilate her, and eat some of her body parts. There are pictures of the gruesome death readily available with a quick Google image search.
Worst part? He got out of it because “insanity” and went back to Japan, where, for a while, he became a pseudo-celebrity and was invited onto shows to tell the story.
He was not allowed to attend the funerals of his parents.
No one wants to be trapped.
There’s so much from wartime that could be used; damn near the entirety of WW1 was a house of horrors in and of itself. The old cliche of “put on a 50 pound backpack, dig a hole in your backyard, and live in there off of nothing but canned food without leaving the hole for an entire year” sums up a fraction of what it’s like — you still don’t get the corpses, pests, explosions, gunfire, or half-mad comrades wounded in no man’s land. But photos don’t capture that, so…
I’ll nominate the Upstairs Lounge tragedy of 1973. Getting trapped upstairs in a burning building because the fire was (intentionally) started in the main doorway, and the windows were barred shut to keep drunks from flying out. Those who escaped basically had to suffer intense burns just to chance it. Those on the street watched as the victims inside were just looking helplessly out the window while the fire consumed them. People allegedly assumed it was a mannequin warehouse because the lifeless bodies peering out the window didn’t even look real.
At least they weren’t alone.
two engineers died when the windmill they were working on caught fire this is the last picture of them alive hugging https://img-9gag-fun.9cache.com/photo/aYKyNNx_460s.jpg
It will never not be creepy.
Late to the party but I was fascinated and later bothered with the concept of dead bodies being markers on Mt Everest. Some bodies have been there for decades and it’s more dangerous to try to bring someone to the camp so they’re just left there to die.
It’s just sad how climbing Everest has now become an exotic, “thrilling” sports activity for people who could afford to to pay all fees involved as well as hire people to bring their tools even if they aren’t well-equipped to do so.
I don’t want any of that.
The final photo of Regina Kay Walters, who ran away from home with her boyfriend and they were picked up and murdered by a serial killer.
This one is haunting.
On a small farm in Germany in 1922, someone brutally murdered the entire family and their maid, then lived in the house for days after. The killer lured family members to the attic one by one – the daughter was murdered in the barn with a pickaxe, and evidence shows she stayed alive in agony for hours.
The father had reported hearing footsteps in the attic in the days leading up to the killings, but could find no one. He also saw footprints in the snow leading to the machine room, where the lock was broken. It took four days for the bodies to be discovered, in which time people reported seeing and smelling smoke from the fireplace – the smell was “disgusting”. It’s unknown what was being burned.
The previous family maid had quit six months before the killings, citing sounds in the attic and claiming the place was haunted. Six months.
To this day, there has been nothing close to a conclusive end to the story. It still haunts me. There are pictures of the bodies online if you look for them. Gruesome stuff.
Not so long ago.
The photos of the people who were crushed to death in the Hillsborough stadium disaster in 1989. Imagine how their parents and relatives must have felt when seeing these.
https://rarehistoricalphotos.com/hillsborough-disaster-stadium-1989/
It’s sickening.
The emaciated victims of WW2 concentration camps
Makes me sick just thinking about what they went through.
Definitely eerie.
The Lake Nyos Disaster. There was an earthquake/eruption that released an unbelievable amount of carbon dioxide from a volcanic lake… and CO2 being heavier than air it settled over the nearby village.
Over 1,700 people asphyxiated to death in a clear blue sky having no clue what was happening and almost no chance of surviving if they had.
I remember horrifying photos of dead livestock covering a field in a high school science textbook.
Yeah, I’m not clicking on the links because reading them was enough.
Sometimes you’ve gotta know your own limits!
Categories: LISTS
Tags: · askreddit, awful stories with photographic proof, horrible true stories, reddit, scary true stories