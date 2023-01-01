What Do You Want Hollywood to Stop Doing? Here’s What People Had to Say.
Is Hollywood out of ideas?
Are the folks in charge of making movies creatively bankrupt?
Well, I don’t know if I’d go that far, but there’s no doubt that the people in Hollywood need to stop doing certain things and that audiences are fed up.
Check out what folks on AskReddit had to say about this.
1. Amen!
“Forcing a love story that makes no sense in a movie that has nothing to do with romance.
“So we’re going to do a movie about the Battle of Stalingrad.”
“Okay.”
“It’ll be about snipers crawling through the wreckage in a duel.”
“Alright, cool.”
“The stakes will be high be–”
“Wait, who does the good guy sniper bang?”
“What?””
2. Does this sound familiar?
“Having a main character whose job/income level does not match their home or lifestyle at all.
Working at a fast food joint? Better have an apartment with great furniture all to yourself in Upper East Side Manhattan!”
3. They blew it.
“Adapting s**t into live-action movies when they should really be animated.
Examples include upcoming Mega Man, Pac-Man and Minecraft movies which are ALL set to be live-action.”
4. Too confusing.
“Shaky cam action fight scenes.
No this is not artistic. Your choreography just sucks and you have to hide it.”
5. You need to eat!
“Stop having people take like one bite of what they ordered then leave.
It’s a small thing, but I’ve never seen it happen in real life.”
6. Casting issues.
“Casting middle aged women to play elderly women and just making their hair white.
Casting late twenties/early thirties women to play middle aged women, and just dressing them in frumpy clothes.
Casting late twenties actors to play high school students.”
7. All ages.
“I want more movies & shows about people of all ages, especially people over 50. It’s a issue that’s rarely considered when talking about the lack of diverse stories.
Additionally, Hollywood too often casts older men with younger women as romantic interests, regardless of the narrative. Most everyone I know dates/marries people close to their own age.”
8. LOL.
“Making women “perfect” all the time.
I don’t want to see a post apocalyptic world or a safari adventure where the women have their makeup done, hair styled and armpits shaved.
It’s incredibly unrealistic but then again.. so is everything else.”
9. Really annoying.
“Stop making films and TV shows that we cannot see because they are too dark and cannot hear what the f**k people are saying.
That would be a good start.”
10. Remake some bad ones.
“Remakes of good movies.
I don’t understand why they remake good movies, when there are tons of flops that have potential that they could remake.”
11. Not a scratch.
“Characters getting punched multiple times in the face in one scene and having no signs of the trauma in the next scene.”
12. Drives me nuts!
“EMPTY CUPS.
I h**e seeing people holding cups and pretending to take drinks from obviously empty cups.
Their hands never move right, or if it’s an open cup, you can literally see that it’s empty.”
