What To Do If You Find You’ve Bought A Cement Block Instead Of A New iPad
It can be hard not to cynical in this day and age, and I imagine coming home excited to open your new iPad – only to open it and find a cement brick – wouldn’t do much to improve your opinion of humanity.
According to Target and Best Buy employees, though, there’s actually a decent chance this could happen to you.
This video, posted by Nida (@niduhhhhh), has over 1.6 million views and shows her husband opening a gifted iPad.
“POV: you get an iPad from Target but get a cement tile instead.”
She says the iPad was fully sealed when she bought it from Target, brought it home and wrapped it, then gave it to her husband to open.
“I’m not sure if something is going on with Target and Apple but don’t buy there.”
She claimed later in the video she was having trouble dealing with Target when it came to getting what she’d paid for, too.
One person, who claimed to have worked for Best Buy, says it wasn’t uncommon at all.
“Someone bought it and returned it. Store staff just resold it instead of inspecting it when refunded. Happened at Best Buy all the time.”
This user said they’re paranoid enough these days to record themselves opening all expensive purchases, just in case.
“I always record myself opening any items I buy that are expensive because of this right here.”
As for Nida, she says she’s learned her lesson, and won’t leave Target again without full inspecting her purchases in the store.
Target did provide her a replacement iPad in this case.