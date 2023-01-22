Woman Claims She Was Told That Making New Hires Feel Welcome Trumped Enforcing Her Own Boundaries
Hiring new staff can sometimes be a tricky time at any place of business. Not only do they need to learn their job, they’re also tends to be a learning curve when it comes to assimilating into the culture of the new workplace.
This TikToker claims that she was reprimanded for telling a new hire his “locker room” comment was inappropriate because her job was to “make him feel welcome.”
@stillpoorandhungry shares stories about her work across a few accounts, and when she posted this video, claimed that the new hire in question made a “disrespectful, inappropriate” comment to her, and that she corrected him.
“I said, ‘Hey, don’t talk to me like that, don’t say that to me, don’t speak to me that way,'”
The new hire then called her “sensitive” and a manager at her place of business said her behavior was “wildly out of line” because part of her job was to “make new hires feel welcome.”
@stillpoorandhungry thinks that understanding boundaries is just as important.
“And if they’re doing something inappropriate, they should know right away.”
Her video has over a million views and she’s declined to “publicly apologize,” per her manager.
Not from me you won’t #cringe #awkward #newhire
The comments were split on whether or not they felt like she handled the situation correctly, but @stillpoorandhungry stands behind her comments, and claims she went on to have “a great professional relationship with the co-worker.”
Sometimes people just need to know where they stand from the get-go, and often honesty still is the best policy.
