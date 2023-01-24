Woman Goes Viral After Sharing How Much She Paid For A Single Meal At Whole Foods
Whole Foods is a favorite of people everywhere, but with rising food prices, I imagine there are several folks who no longer feel they can afford to shop there.
The notoriously high prices took this TikToker by surprise, though, as she checked out with just some chicken and vegetables that cost her over $20.
“Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK,” wrote Vanessa (@wanderonwards) on TikTOk.
On average, the store’s prices are 10-20% higher then similar grocery stores that claim to be health-minded.
The people who are devoted to (and can afford) shopping there defend their choice by pointing out there are tons of products you can’t get anywhere else, and that are worth (to them) the extra cash.
Vanessa seems to not be familiar with how things work there, though, when she checked out with some vegetables, two pieces of chicken, a soda, and some watermelon.
The total was over $22 for what amounts to a single meal.
“How does anyone survive in America?? This is $22.60 for a box of vegetables and 2 chicken pieces.”
While some people in the comments sympathized with the rising cost of food and the sticker shock that can ensue, most people thought this one was on Vanessa for assuming anything at Whole Foods could be classified as a “good deal.”
One suggested that she survive in America be “making it at home for 6 dollars.”
Another laughed that her “first mistake was shopping at Whole Foods.”
Vanessa apparently thought it would be cheaper than eating out, but many in the comments weren’t buying it – after all, like we said, their prices aren’t exactly a secret.
“Now who told you Whole Foods was affordable?”
@wanderonwards
I will never recover financially from this trip ☠️ #america #budgeting #costofliving
If you are looking for lower costs at the grocery store, Clark.com suggests checking out Aldi, Market Basket, WinCo, Grocery Outlet, or Save A Lot.
I’m guessing that if they had an “avoid for the sake of your pocketbook” list, Whole Foods would be right at the top.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · prices at whole foods, tiktoker blasts whole foods for prices, top, whole foods