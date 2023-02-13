13 People Admit the Gen Z Trends That They Think Are Weird

I guess it’s only natural to think that the generations that are younger than you do a lot of weird stuff that you don’t understand.

That’s life!

So let’s hear from AskReddit users about the Gen Z trends they think are weird.

1. Why?

“Documenting themselves committing crimes then posting them to social media.”

2. Confusing.

“The way everything needs to be a micro-label or aesthetic, and the differences between some of them feel so miniscule that I’m not sure why they all need to exist in the first place. I’ve seen both “clean girl” and “vanilla girl” on TikTok but…those both just seem like minimalism to me?”

3. The goal.

“The desire to “go viral”. One of my greatest fears is being involved in a viral video in any capacity, but for so many zoomers that’s their Number 1 goal.”

4. From a Gen Z’er.

“As a Gen Z myself, I find trying to diagnose ourselves with a mental disorder pretty weird. I’ve never done it and I would never do it but I know some people who do it just for attention and stuff. Pretty annoying for people who are actually suffering in my opinion.”

5. Yup.

“Gen-Z seems to be set on labeling everything. As many labels as possible, and you must abide by what your labels say.”

6. Funny, isn’t it?

“The weird duality of being knives-out judgmental over other people’s missteps or ignorance (not intentional malice, btw) while also being hypersensitive and incapable of taking constructive criticism and guidance.”

7. Out of control.

“Oversharing personal struggles, overdramatizing common anxieties/struggles, and flaunting “going to therapy” to the point where it’s clearly a means of seeking attention and staying relevant. On a related note, since I see it on dating apps all the time, when every other bio puts “going to therapy” as a green flag. Like yeah, that should be normalized, but mental health practices are turning into a new form of virtue signaling.”

8. Here you go.

“Instagram photo dumps that are even more curated than regular photos – Recording yourself crying and posting it – That “moving an open hand in front of your face” gesture to express anything – Outfits that look like you went shopping at Abel Sister’s in Animal crossing and put on every item on by mistake – Filming at work then acting like a surprised Pikachu when they get fired – Acting like they are the emoji police towards the people who INVENTED emojis.”

9. A word of advice…

“The palm tree hairstyle among guys. Sorry, It’s just ugly! I know I’m saying this as a straight male, but I’m pretty sure most women don’t like it either.”

10. Keep it private.

“Publicizing private details of your life that involves others. If you’re going to break up with someone and absolutely break their heart, don’t f**king record it and put it on the internet!”

11. So annoying.

“Bothering people just trying to go about their day in the name of “pranking.” I’ve seen one that regularly goes into a store like Home Depot and pretends to be an employee and then films the real employees who seem to be going a little overboard in their reactions; but I’m just like this poor guy is just trying to get through his workday without this bulls**t. I just saw a man was getting charges pressed against him for attacking a kid that was “pretending to steal his luggage as a prank.” The ‘prankee’ grabbed the kid by the hair and probably did go a little overboard but the number of comments I saw defending the kid amazed me. JUST LEAVE PEOPLE ALONE!! I feel like a boomer (I’m not, I’m a millennial) thinking to myself, if there were videos of these kids getting the tar kicked out of them I bet there’d be less of them.”

12. Don’t get it.

“Taking up vaping. As someone who vaped for a while as one step on the path of quitting sm**ing ci**rettes, it seems bizarre that people are choosing to get addicted to nicotine by the branding and marketing power of…fruit flavours and colourful plastic? I really don’t get it. I mean, yeah, choosing to start s**king ci**rettes is dumb too but there’s much more historical cultural and social context to ci**rettes. Vaping just seems so unbearably lame to me! No offence to those who enjoy it, of course!”

13. Never again.