Kidnapped Missouri Children Brooke and Adrian Gilley Found in Florida Almost One Year After Going Missing

It pays to be diligent!

A routine check of vehicle tags outside of a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Florida has resulted in the recovery of two kidnapped Missouri children, Brooke and Adrian Gilley.

The two children have been missing since 3/15/2022 and were believed to be in the company of their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley.

That belief was proven to be true as the three were found inside of the Winn-Dixie wearing disguises.

This is what the High Springs Police department said on their Facebook page:

On February 1, 2023, HSPD located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, DOB 01-01-1987, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family.

Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant that was issued in Clay County, Missouri on 7/13/2022.

She remains in police custody and has retained a lawyer, William Miller.