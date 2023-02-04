She Stayed at a Different Hotel From Her Husband on Vacation. Was She Wrong?
Getting into a big fight with your partner on vacation is THE WORST.
Where are you supposed to go if things get ugly?
Well, this woman decided to go to a different hotel after she and her husband got into it.
But did she cross a line?
Read on to see what happened…
AITA for going to a different hotel during my vacation with my husband?
“It our first real vacation since 2020 and my first with just my husband and in over 10 years.
Our daughter Annie (17) was left home alone. For some reason recently Annie can do no right in hubby’s eyes. Dress, music, chores. He has deemed her irresponsible. It farthest from the truth. She has a summer job and makes good grades. She’s in-fact kinda a hermit for her age.
Unknown to me my husband set the hot water heater to refill only once a day while we are gone. Annie did some dishes and laundry. She took a shower and the water was cold. She was upset and thought it broke and called us panicking.
My husband yelled into her for wasting our hot water and telling her how irresponsible she was enough to make her cry.
I got madder than I ever have in this marriage and basically said most parents would love to have a 17 year old like Annie. We argued and screamed all night so next day I left the resort to a little hotel down the street. My husband as been trying to call me and I told Annie to block her father and don’t pay attention to him.
My husband is mad about the wasted money on this vacation but I can’t stand to even look at him over an argument over something so stupid and preventable.”
Take a look at what people said on Reddit.
One individual said she’s NTA but there’s some seriously toxic behavior going on here.
And this reader said she’s NTA but she needs to get herself and her child out of this situation.
Another Reddit user said she’s NTA but also had an important question for her.
Categories: TRAVEL
Tags: · marriage, relationships, travel, vacation