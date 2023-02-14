These Japanese Divers Came Face-To-Face With A Giant Squid
There are things deep in the ocean that no one has ever seen before – I’m convinced of that.
There are also things we have seen, but even so, it can be hard to believe they actually exist.
Which is why researchers are probably both excited and stunned to come face-to-face with a giant squid.
The rare footage was captured by divers Yosuke and Miki Tanaka off the coast of Japan, and the squid was actually swimming near the surface of the water.
Yosuke described the experience for Newsweek.
“I was so excited. And I felt terrified because it had very thick arms – if I was caught, I would not be able to escape.”
Most of the information we know currently about the giant squid (Architeuthis dux) comes from dead specimens that have washed ashore, and since they’re often incomplete, scientists have a lot of unanswered questions.
This squid was relatively small, measuring just around 8 feet long. The longest one ever recovered measured was 43 feet in length.
It was also missing pieces of skin and was moving slowly. This, added to the fact that it was near the surface as opposed to its normal depths of over a thousand feet, seem to suggest it, too, was injured or dying.
“I have heard not a lot is known about this creature. I’d be happy if this helps us learn more.”
Giant squid have eight arms and two tentacles, which they use for movement and also to capture prey, which consists largely of fish, shrimp, and even other squid. There’s also some evidence to suggest the might eat small whales, as well.
They have the largest eyes in the animal kingdom, measuring up to 11 inches across, which is thought to assist them in seeing well in the darkness of the dee, deep ocean.
A super cool find, despite the state of the poor creature.
If you ask me, this is a safer way to find one than diving down to where they normally hang out!
