This Post About A Creepy Stepsister Is Giving Everyone Lifetime Vibes. Is This Person Wrong For Telling Stepmom, “Get Her Away From Me!”
Blending families is never easy, but some parents definitely do a better job than others when it comes to trying to ease the transitions for kids.
OP was 6 when her father died and her mother remarried, causing them to move to a different state. This all happened within a few months, and it’s hard to imagine what a confusing whirlwind that was for a small kid.
My mom married Jeff when I was 6 years old. My dad died two months earlier but my parents were divorced at the time.
Jeff and his daughter Emma lived in another state, and all four of us moved to a new place to “start over”. I met Jeff and Emma 2 weeks after my dad died. Mom made a fast move because she now could with dad not able to stop her.
Right from the get go Emma has been clingy, possessive and kinda a little creepy too.
Her new stepsister added her own drama to the mix, telling OP that she needed to forget about her dad because they were a family now.
I didn’t like her from the first day we met because she told me Jeff was my dad now and that I needed to learn how to be a family with them because she wanted a sister and a mom.
It upset me so bad because I was missing my dad, he wasn’t gone that long, and I had this strange girl tell me to replace him already. I told her that her dad wasn’t my dad, and I missed my dad. She told me she didn’t care and things were different.
I went to my mom who told me to give Emma and Jeff a chance and said Emma likely got overexcited.
Things have not gotten better between the “sisters,” with OP’s stepsister not wanting her to have any other friends and forcing her to share close quarters.
Emma has continuously made life so awkward for me. She insisted we share a bedroom, which my mom and Jeff said yes to despite having a spare bedroom. She started wearing my clothes and telling me I could wear hers. All fine with mom and Jeff.
She hated how I kept in touch with my best friend from back home. Hated it even more when a year later my best friend’s family moved nearby and we got to see each other again vs just talking over the phone. She was rude to her, told her to leave me alone, told me I had to spend time with her instead of my best friend.
At one point she also tore up old pictures of OP’s father.
Emma tore up photos of my dad and told me that he was “the past” and her and Jeff were “the future”. She did get into trouble for that but then I got into trouble for not letting it go. I was 9 at the time I think.
Emma tells everyone I’m her sister and we’re so close. Whereas I am more honest with the people I am close to and don’t hold back on how unhappy I am at home.
OP’s stepfather resents the fact that they’ve never bonded, and also that OP doesn’t care for his daughter. When OP has tried talking to her mother, she’s told to be nicer to her stepsister and to let things go.
Over the years nothing has changed much. Only she’s far more obsessive now. Jeff doesn’t like me because he really doesn’t like that I don’t consider him my dad, and I will be honest, I don’t think of him as a parental figure even though I know he is. I don’t love him and I hate Emma. Which he also knows.
My mom has talked to me before about being nicer to Emma and to stop pushing her away so much.
She got on my case again about it because I wouldn’t go to camp with Emma (we’re both 16 now btw) that she wanted to go to, that allowed almost like a sibling experience. Emma went solo and I stayed.
So mom was at me and at me and I eventually kinda snapped and told mom that she needed to fix how possessive Emma is and do better by me, because I’m her daughter, I lost my dad, and she threw me into such a f**ked up dynamic and never cared about what it did to me.
I told her at the very least she needs to keep Emma away from me.
Mom was mad and said I portrayed Emma like some sort of bad person. She’s still mad. AITA?
OP is wondering if she’s a bad person for asking them to keep her stepsister away from her, and Reddit is about to step in with allll of the advice.
The top comment says that they’re worried for OP’s safety, because the sister’s behavior is far from normal.
Plenty of people found what’s transpired so far more than a little concerning.
They hope OP has someone watching her back.
And more than one person commented that the situation resembles a horror movie/book.
Everyone thinks she needs to have a plan for the future.
This is one of those posts I really wish had a follow up, or there was a way to follow up.
I’m super invested to know how this girl makes her escape down the road.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, creepy stepsister, sounds like a horror novel