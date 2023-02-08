This Woman’s New Boyfriend Wants Her To Cancel A Trip – Should She Ignore Him?
Relationships are hard to navigate, but when you’re at the beginning of a brand new one, it’s probably best not to start acting as if you call all of the shots.
At least, if you want to stay.
OP (a woman) has had a trip planned with her friend (a man) for several months longer than she has been dating her new boyfriend.
I(25F) have been with my boyfriend (28M) for almost 3 months now. I have an upcoming trip with my best friend to Italy that my boyfriend wants me to cancel.
We have been planning this trip for months now, booked the tickets 6 months ago, and my boyfriend doesn’t care that this was all planned before him.
When he found out about it he demanded she cancel because he doesn’t trust her not to cheat on him while away.
The only reason why he wants me to cancel the trip, is because my friend is a guy(25M) and my boyfriend doesn’t trust us to spend a week together on this trip. We’re sharing a hotel room to save some money, but there are separate beds.
I’ve been best friends with this guy since my freshman year of college and I don’t plan on not being friends with him over someone I just recently started dating.
OP admitted in the comments that she and the friend did have s^x several years ago but both found it awkward and agreed never to do it again and to be friends instead.
yes I have slept with my friend. We had maybe 5mins of drunken sex my freshman year 7 years ago. Didn’t even finish, felt so weird and awkward.
We have no romantic or physical attraction towards one another so we decided to put it in the past and just be friends.
They have since been on several trips and stayed in hotels alone and no one has been interested in changing that dynamic.
Since then, we’ve been on many trips, stayed in hotel rooms before, and no one had made a move towards one another.
While I can understand this to be a factor in his problems with my friend, I don’t think it’s enough for him to not trust me.
I haven’t told my friend how my boyfriend feels, and our trip is nearly 3 weeks away. So, AITA for refusing the cancel?
