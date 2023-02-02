What Are Today’s Teenagers Not Ready to Hear? People Shared Their Thoughts.
Kids today…
Maybe you have some of your own, maybe you’re a teacher, or maybe you have friends with teenagers…
Whatever the case, there are things that every generation of teens isn’t ready to hear.
AskReddit users shared their thoughts about this.
1. It takes time.
“Getting good at stuff will take time. Sometimes lots of time.
And sometimes, you’ll spend lots of time on something, and you still won’t get good at it. That’s the human experience. Some things you struggle with will come very easily to others, but some things they struggle with will come very easily to you.
Don’t be mad that someone possesses skills you don’t, and don’t be a jerk for possessing skills that many other people don’t.”
2. We can’t all be stars.
“Not everybody can be an Internet sensation.
Somebody has to drive the dump truck…”
3. It’ll be here in a hurry.
“One day you too will be old and uncool.
And it’ll happen faster than you think.”
4. Cut back.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Cut back on the sugary s**t now. Take care of your teeth now. Start working out now. You don’t have to be a bodybuilder and look like Arnold Schwarzenegger, just be active.
Now is the time to get out and do a bunch of crazy s**t but at the same time remember that whatever you do now you pay for 20 years later somehow someway. And this can be taken in a good way or a bad way. Don’t want to take care of your teeth now? Have fun dropping $30,000 on your teeth like I had to.
Not exercising or eating right? Have fun with that quadruple bypass that my father just had. My girlfriend’s parents are older than my parents but because they do those things they haven’t had nearly as much hospital visits as my parents have.
By comparison my parents are falling apart and they’re only in the 50s. My girlfriend’s parents are in their 70s and objectively are healthier. The big difference? Early in the morning, every morning those two are downstairs working out hitting the weights and machines for a solid hour or two.
Do you want to speed and act a d**n fool on the road? Have fun when you have to pay for your own insurance and nobody wants to ensure you to drive a f**king Honda Civic for no less than $350, like me.”
5. Old-timer.
“In 15 years you’re going to think the kids have gone too far and they’re going to think you’re old-fashioned.”
6. It’s true!
“Your parents were hip and cool before they had to pay your bills and feed you and buy you the cool clothes so you can impress the friends you’ll forget about in 10 years.”
7. Don’t feel any different.
“You won’t ‘feel’ different when you’re older, or have kids.
You’ll just be you, it’s weird.”
8. Be careful about that.
“They’re saving your nudes, even if you sent them on Snapchat and think they can’t screenshot without your knowledge.
They can. Take it from a zillennial who knows from experience…”
9. Not cool.
“Treating your teachers like trash isn’t cool.
Most of the time they really want to help you.”
10. For real!
“To the ones who ride the public bus in my city, specifically: nobody else wants to hear whatever TikTok you’re watching.
Buy some headphones.”
11. Don’t fall behind.
“School has a system in place to keep you from falling behind, life doesn’t.
Life will run you over if you f**k around.
And even if you have your s**t together, you could be one financial crisis away from losing it all.”
12. Don’t mess around.
“Drugs are not a game.
I work with teens and none of them take me seriously when I tell them to never, ever mess with pills.
Even when I list all the people I knew at their age who are now d**d from opiate abuse and ODs.”