What Has Been Consistently Getting Worse? Here’s What People Said.

1. But now…
“Fast food.
It was always bad for you, but now it doesn’t taste as good either, and is more expensive, on top of being bad for you.”
2. Bad quality.
“The quality of furniture.
Unless you want to spend $10k, you cant really get something that will last 50+ years.”
3. What happened?
“The quality of search results on Google.
They’re all ads and SEO for relevance seems to have completely broken down.”
4. So gross.
“Trash and litter along roadways.
In our area, trash accumulates faster than clean-up crews can deal with it.”
5. Too many ads.
“YouTube.
Two unskippable ads with every freaking video. And more throughout.
I’m honestly surprised if there’s only two.”
6. Yuck.
“Social media.
Yeah it used to be all about sharing stuff with your friends. Now it’s all about trying to keep your eyes on it as long as possible so they can show you more ads.
The social networks that are about sharing stuff and the actual content either get acquired or d**.”
7. Overdone.
“Streaming services.
The increased number with each wanting their own slice of the pie, have forgotten that the pie is finite and in a cost of living crisis is shrinking
Thus instead of getting a share of a big % of the pie, trying to get their own might leave them with nothing.”
8. Used to last a long time.
“T-shirts.
It used to be that you would get a t-shirt and it would last you literally decades. Almost more importantly in my opinion, the shirt also had some “structure” and shape to it.
Now t-shirts are thin, flimsy, and formless. I feel like I’m wearing an undershirt or a pajamas shirt.
I should note that around the time t-shirts got shittier, all the t-shirt brands started advertising “THIS IS THE SOFTEST T-SHIRT EVER.”
I’m 99% sure the whole “softness” marketing was to distract customers from the fact that the fabric got thinner and cheaper. Because although the flimsy fabric is legitimately very soft, “this shirt is not soft enough” was never a complaint I had with old t-shirts.”
9. Generally…
“The internet generally.
Once a cornucopia of weird and wonderful specialist sites just trying to get by.
Now 3 websites, half of whose content is screenshots of the other 2.”
10. Enough!
“Advertisements.
Not only the quality of advertisements, but frequency has skyrocketed.
For example, when you watch a basketball game, these motherf**kers put an ad in between free throw attempts.
Everything is presented by Company XYZ, everything has some sort of advertisement connected to it, and it is infuriating.”
11. We want the good stuff!
“Halloween Decorations
Used to be able to buy metal gates, concrete/plaster tombstones, and many other creative decorations that would last you several years – maybe even decades.
Now all you can get are flimsy styrofoam and plastic tombstones meant to last only one Halloween (looking at you, Spirit Halloween).”
12. Falling apart.
“My health as I get older.
People aren’t kidding when they say “I turned X age and started falling apart”.
It actually happens.”
13. Sky high.
“Housing costs.
It’s ridiculous. Our rent keeps going up, so my husband just said “Screw it, let’s move in with my dad for a year or so to save.” Thankfully he was cool with it, because we seriously never have any extra to save!
I don’t know how people without help can do it. Rent is so expensive it’s impossible to save the money needed to buy a house!”
