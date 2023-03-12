Mar 16, 2023
12 People Who Are Having Really Bad Days
Think you’re having a bad day…?
Just wait until you see what these folks are up against!
Because it ain’t pretty, my friends…
Check out the hardships that these people are going through and say a special prayer for them.
1. Oh no!
That is terrible.
2. Can’t live that one down.
And just think of how many people have seen it…
3. I guess you’ll be ordering in tonight…
Bad kitty!
4. Just a little detour.
This sucks!
5. Really sticking out to the boss.
Not sure if it’s in a good way…
6. Thanks a lot, lady…
What a jerk!
7. Whoopsy daisy.
Well, that’s not good…
8. Ugh! Burn the car!
I would not be cool with this.
9. What a total d**k move.
Who would do something like this?
10. Gonna be a long day…
Good luck to you!
11. Not the best decoration I’ve ever seen.
Really spices up the house!
12. No notice at all.
How lame!