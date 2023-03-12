Mar 16, 2023

12 People Who Are Having Really Bad Days

Think you’re having a bad day…?

Just wait until you see what these folks are up against!

Because it ain’t pretty, my friends…

Check out the hardships that these people are going through and say a special prayer for them.

1. Oh no!

That is terrible.

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. Can’t live that one down.

And just think of how many people have seen it…

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. I guess you’ll be ordering in tonight…

Bad kitty!

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. Just a little detour.

This sucks!

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. Really sticking out to the boss.

Not sure if it’s in a good way…

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. Thanks a lot, lady…

What a jerk!

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. Whoopsy daisy.

Well, that’s not good…

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. Ugh! Burn the car!

I would not be cool with this.

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. What a total d**k move.

Who would do something like this?

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. Gonna be a long day…

Good luck to you!

Photo Credit: Reddit

11. Not the best decoration I’ve ever seen.

Really spices up the house!

Photo Credit: Reddit

12. No notice at all.

How lame!

Photo Credit: Reddit

