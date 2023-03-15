15 People Share Quotes That Have Stuck With Them Their Whole Lives
I love a good quote!
One that makes you think and inspires you.
They’re the best!
And some of them even stick with you for a lifetime.
Let’s see what AskReddit users had to say about this.
1. It is what it is.
“About the past: “It could have been better, but it could not have been different.” (Tolkien)
That’s the path to forgiveness.”
2. A visionary.
“”Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” – Voltaire, Questions sur les Miracles (1765)
After reading this I swear Voltaire was a time traveler and visited our time.”
3. Pretty much.
“That line from K in the first MIB movie: “A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it.””
4. Good advice.
“We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.”
Kurt Vonnegut.”
5. Good one!
“I’m 60 now but when I was 13 I read this quote on the back of a rock music magazine called Circus:
“Act the way you want to be and soon you’ll be the way you act.”
6. Can’t please everyone.
“You can be the nicest/sweetest peach in the peach tree, but not everyone likes peaches.”
7. Make it worth it.
“Always remember what work actually is: you’re trading your time for money, make sure both things are worth it.”
8. Sad.
“When my father d**d, a friend whose father also d**d young told me, “it doesn’t get easier, it just gets different.”
Years later I think about him and that quote often.”
9. Words to live by.
“The only time you look over your neighbor’s bowl is to see if they have enough. You never look over to see if you have as much as them.”
10. Big talk.
“My dad always used to say “empty vessels make a loud sound” when referring to people who talk big with no action.
20+ yrs later, I’m still using it.”
11. Thanks, Dad.
“My dad would repeat this to me often, “If you don’t have the time to do it the right way now, how will you ever have time to fix it later?”
Words I live by.”
12. The right one.
““Pick the puppy that’s happiest to see you.”
My wife’s philosophy on dating – if the person you’re seeing doesn’t light up whenever they see you, maybe they’re not the right person for you.”
13. Yup.
“”It’s not your fault, but it is your responsibility”
For situations that you have to deal with at work, or your upbringing.”
14. Great advice!
“Falling down isn’t failing, not getting up is.”
I like this one.”
15. We’re cool.
“Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I’m bigger than that.
I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table”
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · ask reddit, askreddit, famous quotes, life, quotes, reddit