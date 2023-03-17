17 Jokes That Will Surely Stand The Test Of Time
If you’re scrolling the internet, there’s a good chance that a solid joke is one thing that will always get you to stop – at least for a minute.
We can all use a laugh now and again after all, and we think these 17 funnies are totally worth your time.
17. No one has ever called him on it.
I feel like it’s some kind of running joke.
this is hilarious they said just smile and werk boys pic.twitter.com/02qMB0Mua0
— BOOTY CREEK CHEEK FREAK (@hairytaints) January 8, 2023
16. Read the room, sir.
On this day of all days.
On MLK day? https://t.co/brjnmYtKfc pic.twitter.com/pxCSq7lsJd
— B&M BENTLEY🎢 (@bhadbentley) January 16, 2023
15. That’s one response.
This is baffling, honestly.
One day, a guy went onto my IG and liked ALL my photos. I then DMed him saying “instead of doing all that, why don’t you just DM me and tell me you like me?”. He responded by saying “I don’t like you, I just like your content.” And proceeded to block me.
— Zinhle (@blythlie) January 6, 2023
14. There’s nothing new in there.
So just stop looking.
— HIGH FASHION STRUGGLES (@hfstruggles) January 16, 2023
13. Just one girl looking out for another.
This is very good advice.
LMFAOOO BRO IM DYING 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UHS5tI77kz
— Q (@Qofdtb) January 6, 2023
12. Time to break up.
It’s cheaper than murder.
My (27F) boyfriend (28M) won’t stop saying he’s “microdosing pants” whenever he wears shorts
— toasty digital (@toastydigital) January 14, 2023
11. Relatable content.
Why do 0ur own bodies turn on us like that?
when ur headache is pounding like a mf. pic.twitter.com/D25ZELreQS
— IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) January 3, 2023
10. We might be there.
Too close to call.
at what point do we start blaming the homie and NOT the hopper? 😕
— mary shay blige (@blackbratzilla) January 13, 2023
9. There are safer ways to get in touch with your emotions.
Maybe not easier ways, though.
men do shrooms once and discover the same things 13 year old girls have discovered alone in their bedrooms
— witchy mommy (@theenicestspice) January 9, 2023
8. There’s no shortage.
The older you get, the more you see.
If you have no hate in your heart… grow up. Look around you
— jz (@mixedgrass) January 11, 2023
7. The best feeling.
The air just smelled sweeter.
teacher: “your mom is here you have a doctor appointment”
middle school me: pic.twitter.com/tlkB9FFbMY
— 𝓓𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓵𝓪𝓱 (@xen4yo) January 15, 2023
6. It’s funny because it’s true.
You’ll get it one day if you don’t now.
one ticket please
“for what movie?” pic.twitter.com/qS8m28reRR
— shivers (@thecroakerqueen) January 10, 2023
5. At least the drinking part.
That looks real.
they need to show this clip in acting schools pic.twitter.com/dEFlAXYNCH
— sam (@samxmcgowan) January 12, 2023
4. That’s never not funny.
Bless his heart.
This guy at my gym has the biggest pecs I've ever seen, and today I overheard him ask Siri what 4 times 12 was. The perfect man.
— andy (@andyrockcandy) January 11, 2023
3. Yeah, but…
No buts, sir.
How men look at you when you remind them they have a girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/tRYilQND3U
— Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) January 5, 2023
2. What do we have in common now?
Except existential panic?
(Seeing old friends) We just don’t go to high school like we used to anymore
— pj (@pjayevans) January 10, 2023
1. Never take advice from Larry David.
THAT is good advice.
happy n— pic.twitter.com/GbE5Tmnfhx
— no context curb your enthusiasm (@ProManimalUnity) January 3, 2023
See what I mean?
I don’t know about you, but I feel refreshed!
