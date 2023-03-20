Mar 20, 2023

A US Postal Service Driver Got Stuck Inside a Customer’s Gate While Making a Delivery

A driver for the United States Postal Service shared a video on TikTok where she documented getting stuck behind a locked gate in a house’s entranceway…and being unable to get out until a Good Samaritan neighbor was nice enough to help her out.

Take a look at her video to see what happened.

@mellymelssssss Yesterday just wasn’t my day #usps #fyp #delivery #malibu ♬ Locked Up – Akon

People who saw the video on TikTok shared their thoughts.

One person made a good point and said,

“Just imagine in a case of emergency such a fire. That’s scary.”

And another viewer added,

“The second I realized I was trapped, I would have to go to the bathroom lol. That’s scary, glad you got out safely.”

One TikTokker commented,

“They would never get a package from me again. That should be illegal.”

The Sifter