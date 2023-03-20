A US Postal Service Driver Got Stuck Inside a Customer’s Gate While Making a Delivery
Rough day on the job, huh?
Sure looks like one to us!
A driver for the United States Postal Service shared a video on TikTok where she documented getting stuck behind a locked gate in a house’s entranceway…and being unable to get out until a Good Samaritan neighbor was nice enough to help her out.
Sometimes it just isn’t your day, you know what I mean…?
Take a look at her video to see what happened.
@mellymelssssss Yesterday just wasn’t my day #usps #fyp #delivery #malibu ♬ Locked Up – Akon
People who saw the video on TikTok shared their thoughts.
One person made a good point and said,
“Just imagine in a case of emergency such a fire. That’s scary.”
And another viewer added,
“The second I realized I was trapped, I would have to go to the bathroom lol. That’s scary, glad you got out safely.”
One TikTokker commented,
“They would never get a package from me again. That should be illegal.”
Wow!
We’re glad she didn’t have to stay stuck in there even one second longer!
