A Woman Shared Her Story About How She Doubled Her Salary
Would you like to double your salary?
What a dumb question! Of course, you would!
And a woman named Mayssa Chehata said a random conversation with a friend led to her doubling her salary and how transparency about salary is important.
Chehata was only 26 when this happened and she said the job change that resulted in the huge bump in salary made “changed her brain chemistry.”
Check out what she had to say.
And be sure to watch the whole thing because it’s very important.
@mayssachehata My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds. #salarytransparency #salarynegotiation #getrich #womeninbusiness #successmindset #neuroplasticity #manifestingtips #2023goals ♬ original sound – Mayssa
Folks responded to Chehata’s video.
One person wanted her video to be more specific and she provided more details.
Another commenter shared how a similar conversation changed how they looked at this issue.
And one person could relate to her story.
One TikTokker viewer talked about the importance of talking about salary with your friends, family, and co-workers.
Chehata had this to add, “Whether you grew up rich, poor, you have a lot of it, or can’t seem to hold on to it, we have all internalized a lot of messages about money and how it should make us feel. And one of those messages is, don’t talk about it. And that’s not by accident; there’s a systemic advantage for the powers that be for everyone else not to talk about money.”
I think this is great advice!
Good luck out there!