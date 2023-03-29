A Woman Shared How to See How Uber Drivers Have Rated You
Have you ever wondered what your Uber drivers REALLY think of you?
Well, if that question has been on your mind, then today is your lucky day!
A woman named Emma shared a video on TikTok where she instructed viewers how they can use the Uber app to see the ratings drivers have given them.
Check out what she had to say…
And take some notes!
@emmatainment I wish I never found this setting #uber #uberratings ♬ original sound – Emmatainment
And you better believe that TikTok viewers had some feelings about this.
One person said,
“I’m sad cause I have 4 three stars What did I do wrong? I just sit in there quietly.”
And another viewer added,
“I have 16?? I literally don’t be doing anything.”
One TikTokker commented,
“I have 2 (1) star reviews all I do is sit there?”
But some folks knew why their ratings were low…
One said,
“I have one 1 star rating and I know it’s the time my best friend puked in our Uber like 6 years ago.”
And another added,
“I have one 1 star review…I’m sure it was one of my d**nk friends.”
And one TikTok user commented,
“I feel like Uber drivers should explain why they’re giving us a bad rating like we do if we rate them bad lol,” one user remarked.
Another one added,
“I want to take back the tips from all my 4 star and below.”
The more you know, folks…